Grand Island Senior High honors graduating seniors

Grand Island Senior High, in partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and Home Federal Bank, honored top-ranked graduating seniors from Grand Island Senior High during a recent academic recognition ceremony.

All students at Grand Island Senior High who graduate summa cum laude or magna cum laude, and have submitted a GIPS Foundation scholarship application, were awarded at least one scholarship through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation’s Academic Aristocrat Scholarship Program. Honor students received a total of $49,250 at this presentation.

The Academic Aristocrat Scholarship program was initiated by former Superintendent Marv Maurer in memory of his wife, Dorothy. The program offers scholarships for Grand Island Senior High’s Honor Students. Fifty-four scholarships will be awarded in 2022 as part of this program. The scholarships range from $500 to $6,000.

Over the years, many individuals have donated to the Academic Aristocrat fund to grant students their dreams of a higher education. Some have donated annually or through payroll deductions, while others have established endowed scholarships in their family’s names or in honor or memory of someone special.

GISH seniors honored Wednesday were: Elaine Abrajan Gutierrez, Ava Baker, Cole Bauer, Oscar Bernabe Mateo, Tia Broadwell, Gage Brockmeier, Bailey Brooks, Josie Campbell, Cameron Carlson, Deymi Chavez Mazariegos, Connor Christensen, John Comer, Moises Cotom Pacheco, Luz Dominguez- Cayax, Zachary Drapal, Brenda Emerick, Diego Espinoza Garcia, Tyler Fay, Juan Garcia, Victor Garcia, Michelle Garcia Barillas, Damian Grandon, Dru Hofeldt, Marcus Holling, Alexander Hornady, Caden Jarecke, Claire Kelly, Ayva LaBrie,

Yill Martin Torres, Anne Martinez, Sage McCallum, Macy McDonald, Chloe Mettenbrink, Lilian Miller, Lily Mitchell-Muehlhausen, Ellia Mora, Angel Morales Morales, Christian Mount, Jacob Nesvara, Ein Obermiller, Alexis Osborn, Miavalentina Paula, Jonathan Perez-Lopez, Aubrey Pikop Emily Pikop, Travis Pikop, Andy Poss, Isabela Prado Gomez, Alaina Probasco, Mariah Rivera, Aiden Robinson, Yolanda Rustrian Rivas, Jacob Schager, Dylan Sextro, Bryce Sidders, Bouathong Sileuangthong, Emma Smith, Isaac Traudt, Timothy Troxel, Jack Voss, Kaitlyn Wemhoff, Haley Wiemers and McKenzie Zapata.

The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation has served as a tax-exempt vehicle for various individuals and businesses to award scholarships on an annual basis.