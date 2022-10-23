Grand Island student attends summer music festival

Emily Reimers, a senior at Grand Island Senior High, was among the more than 100 students from 30 states chosen to participate in the Lutheran Summer Music Academy & Festival, a four-week residential program for high school musicians at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Reimers is active as a singer and percussionist in her school’s performing and creative arts ensembles, including marching band, wind ensemble, jazz, varsity show choir and Madrigal Singers. She also is involved in the GISH theater department, acting and performing in plays and musicals.

Her musical passions and involvement also extend to her home congregation, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, which supported her attendance to LSM. Reimers regularly sings and plays for worship services on the church’s Praise Team.

“Emily has been such a faithful leader of our worship and a leader among our youth at church for a long time now,” said the Rev. Bill Pavuk from St. Pauls. “When our church’s scholarship committee received the invite for the church to assist her in this experience, we were very eager to lend support to this talented person who has been so dedicated to our community.”

During her time at LSM, Reimers experienced a variety of musical opportunities. As a percussionist, she studied several instruments — including marimba, snare drum, timpani — with faculty member Christopher Wilson of Washington State University. She played in the percussion section of the LSM Festival Orchestra and Band ensembles, under the batons of ensemble directors from two Lutheran colleges: Kevin Sütterlin of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and Jeffrey Doebler of Valparaiso University. She also flexed her skills as a singer: she was accepted into a musical theater intensive course lead by Daniel Greco.

Founded in 1981, LSM’s mission is to transform lives and connect people through faith and music. Music and worship are at the center of LSM’s intentional, supportive community.