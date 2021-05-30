Hall County 4-H hosts Fine Arts Night

Hall County 4-H youths competed May 25 in speech and talent events at the 4-H Fine Arts Night at the Hornady-Marshall Theater in College Park.

In the Public Speaking portion of the 4-H Fine Arts Night, Clover Kid (age 5-7) and Novice Division speakers (age 8-9) could read a poem or tell a story. For the Junior (age 8-9), Intermediate (age 10-13) and Senior divisions (age 14+), speakers prepared an original speech about 4-H. Public Service Announcements are 30 or 60 seconds and focus on promoting 4-H.

Public speaking results:

Intermediate: Kade Kosmicki, “Is it a Calf…or a Pig?” — Champion, purple; Adrian Svitak, “4-H Over-Coming the Pandemic” — Reserve, purple; Peyton Allan, “Leadership in 4-H” — blue.

Junior: Travis Svitak, “Why Should You Join a 4-H Online Class?” — Champion, purple; Logan Olson, “Have Fun With 4-H” — Reserve, purple; Hailey Allan, “Let’s Talk Archery”— blue.

Novice: Drew Sullivan, “The Irish Blessing” (author unknown) — Champion, blue.

Clover Kid: Jaylee Hatt, “Help!” (Shel Silverstein) — participation.