Hall County announces 4-H Achievement Awards

Each year, the 4-H Council recognizes members for their dedication to the 4-H program.
Awards were presented to Hall County 4-H members at the Achievement Awards Program on Oct. 18 at the Scarecrow Patch.
As a way to encourage Clover Kids to get started with their record keeping, the Head, Heart, Hands and Health Recognition program has them set goals for themselves, and they report how they accomplished their goals by telling what they did and what they liked about it.
Head, Heart, Hands & Health Award Recipients: Gabriel Bird, Katelynn Bird, Kiera Lindiman, Grayson Reinders, Grace Reimers.
The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program is a youth recognition program that was designed to encourage 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities and report on their accomplishments. The program is designed to enable every 4-H member the opportunity to be recognized regardless of how they are involved in 4-H.
Diamond Clover Awards: Level 1 — Hailey Allan, Cayleigh Bird, Chaeli Bird, Travis Svitak, Cash Watts; Level 2 — Dakota Fenster, Eva Lindiman, Adrianna Reinders, Katelyn Turek, Morgann Watts, Reba Watts; Level 4 — Peyton Allan, Khale Daniel.
The Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application provides 4-H’ers with an excellent way to record their 4-H accomplishments, including leadership, community service, volunteer, citizenship and educational experiences. 4-H’ers will be better prepared to be college and job ready while keeping a record of their achievements. Select 4-H members may even get a chance to participate in National 4-H Congress.
Nebraska 4-H Achievement Awards: Briana Bird, Cayleigh Bird, Chaeli Bird, Micah Bird, Claire Gartner, Dawson Kosmicki, Kade Kosmicki, Rhett Kosmicki, Adrianna Reinders, Katelyn Turek.
The Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor and the Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor from the Hall County Fair were also awarded. These awards are given to 4-H’ers who exhibit either species at the Hall County Fair and is tallied by the numerous fair exhibit placings by those youth. This year’s recipients are:
Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor: Champion – Dawson Kosmicki; Reserve – Brian Rainforth
Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor: Champion – Kaylee Powell; Reserve – Rhett Kosmicki
To be recognized as a Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence, clubs must meet a set of criteria including: recite the 4-H pledge at meetings, meet at least six times a year, complete a club project and complete a community service project.
Club of Excellence: Kountryside Kids; Club Leader LaDonna Obermiller
Additional awards: 4-H members who received a Champion or Reserve Champion in any shooting sports division at the Hall County Fair received a cash award from Hornady Manufacturing. Cash awards from Fonner Park were also given to 4-H members who received Champion or Reserve in select divisions at the Hall County Fair, as well as those who participated in animal shows & fashion show at the Nebraska State Fair.
Kids can be involved with a lot of activities today. Being a 4-H member takes a commitment from the entire family. The 4-H Council would like to recognize the effort by announcing years of membership.
4-H members, years of membership
Five-year members: Maria Albers, Cayleigh Bird, Chaeli Bird, Kaden Boltz, Kalen Boltz, Westin Bonsack, Nick Brodsky, Makenzie Carmin, Alyssa Cornelius, Brody Eberle, Rylan Eberle, Evan Einspahr, Andrew Hageman, Emma Harb, Jett Hollister, Eastlyn Hubl, Madeline Krolikowski, Noah Krueger, Hanna Mader, Weston McGee, Addison Miller, Evelyn Poland, Benjamen Rainforth, Brian Rainforth, Elizabeth Rainforth, Kale Real, Natalia Schultz, Ruger Schutt, Alivia Wragge, Tice Yost
10-year members: Blaine Buller, Faith Eickhoff, Carly Gartner, Zachary Hovie, Jaydn Jackman, Benjamin Jones, Sarah Klein, Rhett Kosmicki, Emersyn Moeller, Emily Reimers, Spencer Scholz, Carson Sullivan
11-year members: Teagan Eckstrom, Cooper Ewoldt, Reagan Greer, Emily Happold, Rya Happold, Grady Knuth, Meghan Patsios, Connor Scholz, Reese Schultz, Delaney Shears
12-year members: Dezarae Acevedo, Kaitlyn Berggren, Baylie Codner, Tytania Dreher, Katie Eberl, Brandy Happold, Trey Holcomb, Cade Huxtable, Dawson Kosmicki, Mia Olson, Trey Schultz, Gavin Seyler
13-year members: Taylor Lautenschlager, Kaleigh Moeller
14-year members: Kaden Ewoldt, Cydnee Huxtable, Nathaniel Klein, Makenzy Knuth, Garret Laub, Collin Quandt
For more information, call the Hall County Extension office at 308-385-5088.
