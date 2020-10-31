Hall County announces 4-H Achievement Awards

Each year, the 4-H Council recognizes members for their dedication to the 4-H program.

Awards were presented to Hall County 4-H members at the Achievement Awards Program on Oct. 18 at the Scarecrow Patch.

As a way to encourage Clover Kids to get started with their record keeping, the Head, Heart, Hands and Health Recognition program has them set goals for themselves, and they report how they accomplished their goals by telling what they did and what they liked about it.

Head, Heart, Hands & Health Award Recipients: Gabriel Bird, Katelynn Bird, Kiera Lindiman, Grayson Reinders, Grace Reimers.

The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program is a youth recognition program that was designed to encourage 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities and report on their accomplishments. The program is designed to enable every 4-H member the opportunity to be recognized regardless of how they are involved in 4-H.

Diamond Clover Awards: Level 1 — Hailey Allan, Cayleigh Bird, Chaeli Bird, Travis Svitak, Cash Watts; Level 2 — Dakota Fenster, Eva Lindiman, Adrianna Reinders, Katelyn Turek, Morgann Watts, Reba Watts; Level 4 — Peyton Allan, Khale Daniel.