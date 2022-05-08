Hastings College announces Bronco Awards, Who’s Who recipients; bestows other honors

HASTINGS — During its day-long Celebration of Excellence on April 27, Hastings College announced its Who’s Who honorees, who are students recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers.

Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who’s Who list, which is determined through a student vote and a student-faculty committee.

Bronco Award recipients were also announced. Established in 1924, the Bronco Award is the College’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients are selected from the Who’s Who list.

Julia Reimer, a biochemistry major from Hastings, was named one of three Bronco Award recipients. The Dean’s List student is a member of Alpha Chi and Beta Beta Beta, the biology honorary. A member of the softball team, Reimer was a GPAC second team selection and was on the Homecoming court. She was also active in Chi Omega Psi, Food4Thought and the Student Alumni Ambassadors.

Justin “Rooster” Villars, a business administration and wildlife biology major from Minden, was named to the Who’s Who list. He has been on the Dean’s List and is a member of Alpha Chi and Beta Beta Beta, the biology honorary. Villars is also a national qualifier in track and field.”

In addition, students and faculty were recognized for their outstanding achievements during the academic year.

Grand Island students earning honors were Savannah Thornton, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award; and Effy Widdifield, Dr. Art and Eunice Langvardt English Scholarship.

Hastings students recognized were: Caroline Anderson, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award; Byron Cruz, Virginia Holyoke-McKeag Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in Academics and Service; Ben Howie, Outstanding Senior in Music and Outstanding Performer in Music; Brandon Roose, Alpha Chi Outstanding Sophomore Student and the Rev. Joseph Kyle Memorial Scholarship; Ashton Valentine, Grant Koontz Merit Prize; and Danny Vuong, Aabel Accounting Scholarship.

Other area students earning honors were: Hailey Moore of Juniata, Dr. Clement F. Bridenhagen History Scholarship; Shelby Schroeder of Ravenna, Louise C. Walter Memorial Award; Cora Menke of St. Libory, Outstanding Senior in Mathematics and Computer Science; and Kinser Rafert of Sutton, Drs. Philip and Kay K. Jordan Endowed History Scholarship.