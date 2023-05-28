HASTINGS — Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its spring 2023 semester. For the semester, 361 students from 20 states and 11 countries were named to the Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Area students on the list include:
AURORA: Carrie Brosman*, Ryan Hunter, Carter Pursley and Julia Yllescas*
AYR: Emily Boyd*
CAIRO: Allie Ruhl*
CENTRAL CITY: Grant Blodgett*, Charles McGinnis*, Michael Rutherford* and Tanner Schneiderheinz
DONIPHAN: Karly Varah*
GRAND ISLAND: Jason Bachle*, Myah Brown*, Nicole Halsey*, Lauren Hauser*, Makinzi Havranek, Morgan Hillman*, Jaden Jurgensmier, Wyatt Kohles*, Alexa Montes, Abbigeal Nielsen*, Chelsea Ramold*, Erick Rodriguez, Kathryn Rohweder*, Ethan Ruff*, Savannah Thornton*, Shiyue Wang* and Effeana Widdifield*
HAMPTON: Melinda Montoya*
HASTINGS: Angela Amaya*, Tessa Blome*, Anna Cafferty*, Benedict Clark*, Katharine Hamburger*, Daelene Hinrichs, Avery Hyde*, Katyn Kappler*, Destani Knapp*, Kelsie Kohl*, Mckenzie Lloyd*, Dulce Lopez, Carey McGehee, Tyler Ohrman, Naomi Pedroza, Alexandra Richards*, Camry Runyan*, Jett Samuelson*, Tate Schmidt*, Dacey Sealey*, Zachary Sodorff*, Emily Struss*, Hannah Theisen*, Cale Uhrmacher*, Thane Waite and Karson Weiss
JUNIATA: Hailey Moore*
LITCHFIELD: Lindsi Loos*
PHILLIPS: Kylee Hasselmann*
PLEASANTON: Chase Pawloski*
RAVENNA: Shelby Schroeder*