Hastings College honors 135th graduating class

HASTINGS — Hastings College hosted its 135th Commencement on May 15.
During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 215 undergraduates and 13 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 23 states and four countries.
The student speaker was graduating senior Andy Streck, an elementary education and special education major from Alda. He was selected to speak by a vote of members of the Class of 2021. Streck is a member of the Nebraska State Education Association, Aspiring Educators, in which he has served as treasurer, has been a member of the Bronco Marching Band and is a dean’s list student. Streck has accepted a position teaching fourth grade at Harvard Public Schools in Harvard.
Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: summa cum laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; magna cum laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and cum laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.
HD designates those students who graduated with high distinction in their majors, while D indicates the students who graduate with distinction in their majors. High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average.
Three students from Hastings received master of arts in teaching degrees. They are: Bruno Rodrigues Moreira, BMIT education; Shane Peterson, social science education; and Siying Wu, BMIT education.
Area students receiving bachelor’s degrees include:
ALDA: Andrew Streck, summa cum laude with HD in elementary education, special education; Arik Streck, HD in elementary education, special education.
AURORA: Bryce Bontz, computer science; Michael Wanek, computer science.
AYR: Ciara Figgins, psychology.
BROKEN BOW: Samuel Duncan, business administration; Josey Evans, cum laude with HD in health systems; Ryan Nielsen, D in business administration.
CENTRAL CITY: Andrew Winsterman, construction management.
FARWELL: Bailey Lukasiewicz, business administration.
FULLERTON: Halle Plumbtree, health and physical education.
GRAND ISLAND: Christy Acevedo, magna cum laude with HD in elementary education; Hilario Alcorta III, health systems; Jessica Hoffman, cum laude with HD in psychology; Jora Jackson-Brown, HD in publishing; Allyssa Klinger, health systems; Elizabeth Perez, biology; Jadyn Rodenbaugh, exercise science; Kaitlynn Schreiner, HD in voice performance; Jaydn Smith, history, political science; Leigh Uhing, cum laude with HD in secondary education, science education; Megan Vaughn, magna cum laude with HD in digital design and development; Emily Wiegert, summa cum laude with HD in agri-business; Kara Wiegert, D in business administration, marketing.
HASTINGS: Brian Alvarado, HD in finance; Bailly Ballard, social science education; Michael Beahm, HD in studio/digital art; Samuel Bosle, D in computer science, digital design and development; Austin Craig, business administration; Austin Esch, marketing; Parker Fleming, biology; Erin Foster, HD in special education; Naomy Gomez, elementary education, special education; Austin Heikkinen, physical education; Jordan Ismaiel, philosophy and religion, HD in studio/digital art; Matt Krontz, business administration; Abigail Kryzsko, cum laude with D in elementary education, special education; Annastasha Meyer, psychology; Brianna LeBar, summa cum laude with HD in business administration; Dominic Martinez, biology; Jasmine Mendoza, criminology; Joshua Peterson, biology; Emma Redinger, cum laude with HD in digital design and development, communication studies; Bailey Richman, health systems; Roma Rodriguez, biology; Gabrielle Sadd, D in psychology; Kyler Samples, English; Vincent Schmidt, D in biology; Gregg Smith, psychology, D in health systems; Jaydi Starling, psychology; Hope Thelander, D in biochemistry/molecular biology; Sarah Truong, magna cum laude with HD in biology; Nicole Williamson, D in special education.
JUNIATA: Taraesha Cole, exercise science, psychology; McKenna Lamoree, studio/digital art.
KENESAW: Zachry Huffaker, psychology; Preston Johnson, D in health and physical education.
PALMER: Claira Thede, summa cum laude with HD in accounting, business administration.
PHILLIPS: Ashley Caudill, elementary education, world language education.
ST. PAUL: Joelle Derner, HD in design and visual communications.
TRUMBULL: Jenna Critel, business administration, finance; Rachel Saathoff, elementary education, special education; Crystal Wall, health systems.