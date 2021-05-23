Hastings College honors 135th graduating class

HASTINGS — Hastings College hosted its 135th Commencement on May 15.

During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 215 undergraduates and 13 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 23 states and four countries.

The student speaker was graduating senior Andy Streck, an elementary education and special education major from Alda. He was selected to speak by a vote of members of the Class of 2021. Streck is a member of the Nebraska State Education Association, Aspiring Educators, in which he has served as treasurer, has been a member of the Bronco Marching Band and is a dean’s list student. Streck has accepted a position teaching fourth grade at Harvard Public Schools in Harvard.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: summa cum laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; magna cum laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and cum laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.