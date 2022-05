Hastings College honors 136th graduating class

HASTINGS — Hastings College held its 136th Commencement on Saturday, May 14, 2022. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 175 undergraduates and seven Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 21 states and seven countries.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Students who graduated with High Distinction in their major(s) earned a 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while students awarded Distinction earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

AMHERST: Trevor Adelung, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Finance and Physics; and Noah Fader, Computer Science

AURORA: Bailey Collingham, Community Health & Wellness

CAIRO: Emily Krolikowski, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Health Systems

CENTRAL CITY: Jadyn Rodenbaugh, Exercise Science; and Tucker Schneiderheinz, Exercise Science

DANNEBROG: Sophia Carlson, Studio/Digital Art

DONIPHAN: Keaton Ludwig, Physics; and Jason Remm, Business Administration

GIBBON: Brie Bailey, With Distinction in Communication Studies

GILTNER: Alexa Preissler, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in Health Systems

GRAND ISLAND: Jose Acevedo, Psychology; Skylar Balent, Physics; Steven Castillo, Business Administration; Rylie Felton, With Distinction in English; Brennin Leach, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Accounting and Business Administration; Benjamin Oman, Business Administration; Ryan Sorto, Computer Science; Gabrielle Stump, Biology; Michaela Stump, Health Systems; and Kaylee Taylor, Health Systems

HASTINGS: Emma Albers, Biology and Distinction in Psychology; Baily Cantrell, Music; Briana Charity, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Elementary Education and Special Education; Christiana Cole, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Elementary Education; Tanner Cornell, Business Administration; Melissa Espinoza, Psychology; Blake Fahrenholtz, Science Education and High Distinction in Secondary Education; Collin Fowler, With High Distinction in Secondary Education and Distinction in History Education; Christian Hessler, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Computer Science and Distinction in Studio/Digital Art; Benjamin Howie, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Music; Denise Howie, Master of Arts in Teaching – English Education; Samuel Johnson, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in History & Philosophy; Madison Junker, With High Distinction in Elementary Education and Special Education; Violet Kryzsko, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in Biochemistry; Drake LeBar, Biology; Avery Muff, Studio/Digital Art; Marcel Mullen, Sociology; Hallie Murray, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Elementary Education; Julia Reimer, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Biochemistry; Robert Ritz, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Business Administration; Shianne VanSkiver, Business Administration; and Skylar Wach, Computer Science

HORDVILLE: McKensie Gress, Psychology

KEARNEY: Ian Bauer, Psychology; Keri Housholder, With High Distinction in Elementary Education and Special Education; Daisy Maessner, With Distinction in Exercise Science; and Cole Staab, Business Administration

KENESAW: Philip Quackenbush, Exercise Science

MINDEN: Justin Villars, Wildlife Biology and High Distinction in Business Administration

ST. LIBORY: Cora Menke, With High Distinction in Mathematics Education and Secondary Education