HASTINGS — Hastings College hosted its 137th Commencement on Saturday, May 13. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 211 undergraduates and seven Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 19 states and 13 countries.

Student speaker was graduating senior Emma Downing, a history and Spanish major from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Students who graduated with High Distinction in their major(s) earned a 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while students awarded Distinction earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

Area students earning degrees include:

AMHERST: Jaydin Schake, Marketing

AURORA: Ryan Hunter, Physics

CENTRAL CITY: Koby Brandenburg, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in Exercise Science; Dyllan Lee, With High Distinction in Business Administration

DONIPHAN: Hope Kohmetscher, Health Systems

GRAND ISLAND: Jason Bachle, Cum Laude with Distinction in Business Administration; Sydney Holmes, With Distinction in Health Technology; Sara Kruse, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Digital Design & Development; Katie Martikainen, With High Distinction in Elementary Education and Special Education; Abbigeal Nielsen, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in Criminology; Taeler Nielsen, Criminology; Mia Pemberton, Health Technology; Kathryn Rohweder, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Elementary Education; Savannah Thornton, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Accounting and Business Administration

HASTINGS: Caroline Anderson, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Accounting and Business Administration; Bryce Bliska, Computer Science; Anna Cafferty, With High Distinction in Elementary Education; Benedict Clark, Biology; Jaden Cozart, Business Administration; Alana DeBellis, Music; Blake Hessler, Mathematics and High Distinction in Finance; Keith Howard, Business Administration; Destani Knapp, With Distinction in Psychology; Shelby Lagueux, Mathematics and Distinction in Computer Science; Trent Lam, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in Computer Science and Digital Design & Development; Ryan Lewis, Community Health & Wellness; Odeth Mendez, Health Technology; Luisa Najera Torres, International Relations; Tyler Ohrman, Cum Laude with Distinction in Chemistry; Keymi Parra Cabrera, Business Administration; Rachel Plock (Haynes), Sociology; Madelyn Redding, With Distinction in Health Systems; Alyssa Remy, Biochemistry; Allyson Rowe, Health Systems; Hannah Theisen, Magna Cum Laude with High Distinction in Special Education; Rachel Thomson, With High Distinction in Accounting and Business Administration; Ashton Valentine, Cum Laude with Distinction in Physics; Dustin Velasquez, Mathematics-Pre Actuarial Science; Danny Vuong, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Accounting; Kathryn Webster, Business Administration

JUNIATA: Brant Collingham, Exercise Science; Hailey Moore, With High Distinction in History and Theatre

KEARNEY: Jayden Eby, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Elementary Education and Special Education

KENESAW: Jessica Kuehn, With Distinction in Health Technology

LITCHFIELD: Christopher Paitz, Business Administration

PLEASANTON: Tyler Pawloski, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Health Systems

RAVENNA: Callie Dennison, Communication Studies; Shelby Schroeder, Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in Elementary Education and Special Education

WOOD RIVER: MaKenzie Peters, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Health Systems