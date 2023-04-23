HASTINGS — Hastings College annual Celebration of Excellence Day is set for Wednesday, April 26.

During the day, students share research and projects, and the college honors the high achievements of students and faculty. All events are free and open to the public, and additional details can be found at hastings.edu/as.

Celebration of Excellence opens with Academic Showcase, which includes 24 research, academic and other presentations. Presentations are about 25 minutes in length and most are located in Morrison-Reeves Science Center, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 3:10 p.m. In addition, more than 40 research posters will be on display in the Morrison-Reeves atrium from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Academic Showcase is sponsored, organized and managed by Hastings College Alpha Chi, a national college honor society.

Honors Convocation, the second portion of the day, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel. Students and faculty will be recognized for their accomplishments from the academic year. Honors Convocation will be streamed on the College’s YouTube channel — youtube.com/HastingsCollege.

Honors Convocation is also when the Who’s Who and Bronco Award recipients are announced. Established in 1924, the Bronco Award is the College’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients of the award and the accompanying Who’s Who list are determined through a vote of their peers and a joint student-faculty committee.

Area students making presentations in the Morrison Reeves Science Center, 717 N. Ash Ave. include:

“Honor and Death – The Similar Practices of Honor Towards Fallen Samurai and American Soldiers,” by Brandon Hamel of Hastings, 9 a.m., room 148.

“‘How Far with Women’s Lib?’: The Catholic Church’s Response to Second-wave Feminism and the Reconciliation of Catholic and Feminist Identity in Ireland,” by Hailey Moore of Juniata, 9:35 a.m., room 148.

“An Analysis of Gender and Marriage in An Experiment with An Air Pump,” by Hailey Moore of Juniata, 2:10 p.m., room 219.

“Patient Versus Provider: Effective Communication in Type 1 Diabetes,” by Myah Brown of Grand Island, 2:45 p.m., room 148.

Area students taking part in the poster display are:

“Herpes Zoster: Shingles,” by Hallee Mann of Burwell.

“Effect of Rigorous Lower Body Exercise on Balance and Coordination,’ by Naomi Pedroza of Hastings, and Xhane Greenidge of Cave Hill, Barbados.

“Effects of Ionic Strength and Solution pH on Electrochemical Detection of Ascorbic Acid,” Alyssa Remy of Hastings.

“Determination of Heavy Metal Concentrations in Nebraskan Agricultural Water Sources,” by Tyler Ohrman of Hastings.

“QPCR to estimate copy number,” by Hayden Grint of North Loup.

“The Effects of Small Class Sizes, in Rural Schools, on Students’ Behavior and Academic Performance: A comparison study,” by Nicole Halsey of Grand Island.

“Rheumatoid Arthritis,” by Kelsie Kohl of Hastings.

“Connecting and Touching Hearts Around the World”, by Emily Struss and McKenzie Lloyd of Hastings, Karly Varah of Doniphan and Lindsey Pratt of Denver, Colorado.

“Design of a Blimp,” by Ryan Hunter of Aurora.

“Reduction of Benzophenone,” by Colby Grossart of Wolbach.

“Solar Panel Project,” by Ashton Valentine of Hastings.

“Design and Physics of a Remote Control Airplane,” by Morgan McMeen of Broken Bow.

For a complete schedule of speakers and presentations, check online at hastings.edu/as.