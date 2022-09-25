Hastings College students spending month in Ireland

HASTINGS — Eight Hastings College students have been selected for the Irish Fellowship program, a competitive study abroad program offered annually to students.

Area students among the group are:

Caroline Anderson, an accounting and business administration major from Hastings, studying “Farm Production and Marketing Operations in County Clare, Ireland.”

Myah Brown, a biology major from Grand Island, studying “Comparative Analysis of Type 1 Diabetes Care in Nebraska and Ireland.”

Nicole Halsey, an education major from Grand Island, studying “The Effects of Small Class Sizes in Rural Schools on Students’ Behavior and Academic Performance.”

Hailey Moore, a history and theatre major from Juniata, studying “Second Wave Feminism in Rural Ireland.”

The group left this past week for Lahinch, in County Clare, Ireland, and will return in mid-October. While in Ireland, students work to complete an independent research project aligning with their academic interest. Upon the completion of their research, students will present their findings in a public forum. All students had to submit their research proposals as part of the application process.

“Irish Fellows is an extraordinary undergraduate program that gives students the opportunity to learn a number of academic and life skills,” said Rob Babcock, a Hastings College history professor and advisor of the program. “It begins with producing a project proposal, which includes a research component, and then traveling to a foreign country where they’ll live and complete their research work on their own. It is the kind of opportunity that students usually don’t get to participate in until graduate school.”

The program is sponsored by Hastings College, funded partially by donations from alumni and friends of the college, and exists in partnership with Davy Spillane, the Grammy Award-winning Irish musician. The goal of the program is to blend on-campus coursework with independent study while in County Clare, a region in west Ireland that offers remarkable educational opportunities.