High school musicians participate in 27th annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band

LINCOLN — Six Grand Island high school students — Autumn Graczyk, Raegen Hillman, Corbin Bergmeier, Ben Folkers, Joshua Nikodym and Ryan Sodomka — were among 186 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 27th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed Saturday, June 4, during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.

The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting May 31, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave it first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on June 3.

The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First avenues on June 4, and it also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during half-time of the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Band members were hosted by the Masons of Nebraska, and were directed by Brad Weber, retired band director from Wayne High School, currently instructor of percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, band director at Aurora High School; and Dave Bohnert, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State College.

Scholarships for these students were provided by Ashlar Lodge, HR Hastings Chapter No. 21, Masonic Temple Association, Solomon Chapter No. 33, Bee Hive Lodge No. 184 and Thistle Lodge No. 61. The scholarship covered the cost of the camp.