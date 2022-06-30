Husker undergrads receive stipends for summer research projects

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 174 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Central Nebraska students earning stipends are:

AURORA: William Brandl, junior, mechanical engineering, “Ultrasonic Mapping of Material Gradients for Metal Additive Manufacturing.”

BURWELL: Emma Hoffschneider, senior, agricultural economics, “Economic Impact of Entrepreneurship in Rural Communities.”

CENTRAL CITY: Cayden Homolka, sophomore, pre-health, “Identification of New Chloroviruses with Unique Glycans Attached to their Major Capsid Proteins.”

GRAND ISLAND: Qiqi Martinez, junior, art, “Collage Body Portraits, Graphite on Paper”” Christopher Nguyen, junior, architectural studies, “PLAIN Design-Build Eastern Redcedar Microdwelling”; and Kennedy Whiting, junior, microbiology, “Impacts of the Urban Environment and Season on Diapause Physiology in the Monarch Butterfly.”

HASTINGS: Calan Brant, sophomore, mechanical engineering, “3D Printing of Liquid Metal-Embedded Elastomer with Programmable Droplet Morphology”; Malachi Hood, junior, mechanical engineering, “Investigation of Gas-surface Interactions at the Micro/Nanoscales”; and Jillian Smith, junior, biological systems engineering, “Synergistic Effects of Matrix Stiffness and Shear Stress on Modulating Endothelial Cell Phenotype.”

HENDERSON: Odessa Ohrt, junior, biochemistry, “Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Assays for Dissection of Protein DNA Interactions in Plants and Microorganisms.”

MARQUETTE: Benjamin Janssen, junior, plant biology, “Floral Survey of the Boundary between Central Nebraska Loess Hills and Central Loess Plains in Hamilton County, Nebraska.”

NORTH LOUP: Haley Witthuhn, senior, psychology, “The Moderating Effect of Parent-Teacher Communication on the Link between Socioeconomic Status and Academic Achievement.”

RAVENNA: Luke Keilig, sophomore, art, “Bryan West.”

Students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a campus research symposium on Aug. 5. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.