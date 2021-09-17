Imagination can lead to innovation

However, when imaginations fall to dust, maintaining the reflection of our dreams is more difficult than ever before.

We see evidence of this in history, people failing to imagine a better world or the outcome of their own actions. The politicians who command our society hardly dream of something more magnificent, and, sometimes, it feels as if they are neither sensible nor innovative.

At this time in our society, it is more vital than ever before to protect our imaginations because innovation can be the escape to a better future.

The words to fill spaces, the stories we dream of as we rest, and the blank canvas before the color exemplify the dreams within our imaginations. They all exist within us, but making the conscious choice to act upon what we dream of is a difficult task but also a necessity.

The optimism of imagining that we can create something better carries a heavy price tag. Unknown repercussions lurk behind corners and the expense of our time is measured for us, an apparent omen of how quickly our success will tumble if we place imagination before sensibility.