Imagination can lead to innovation

There is a place where the wild thoughts grow and the deepest perceptions of the world crawl from the burrows. A river bends and sways in the dirt. Wisps of wind glide across its surface, reflections of diverse dreams shimmering in the shallows. We disappear to this place when we wish to free our stranded thoughts, the ones caught in reality.
This place — our imagination — appears to be falling to rubble in our culture, verdancy fading and gold tarnishing. We have learned to protect our hearts, our friends and our families, but we are failing to guard what exists within us.
The reality of our world causes what was once exciting to grow useless, for it may seem that our imaginations have little significance in a practical world.
When all that we once protected begins to fade, our imagination may be the first to fall. The remnants of the bleached yellow forests, the thin ribbon of sparkling rivers, and the waning depth of thoughts crumble like dust between our palms. We no longer hold the vivid brightness of our wildest dreams but, instead, the stale reality that we are told is ours to carry.
As we search for ways to revive our imaginations, we grapple with the concept of balancing imagination with realism. An artist must remain creative but still produce something that tells a story. An author must write freely but still tell the stories essential to the culture.
However, when imaginations fall to dust, maintaining the reflection of our dreams is more difficult than ever before.
We see evidence of this in history, people failing to imagine a better world or the outcome of their own actions. The politicians who command our society hardly dream of something more magnificent, and, sometimes, it feels as if they are neither sensible nor innovative.
At this time in our society, it is more vital than ever before to protect our imaginations because innovation can be the escape to a better future.
The words to fill spaces, the stories we dream of as we rest, and the blank canvas before the color exemplify the dreams within our imaginations. They all exist within us, but making the conscious choice to act upon what we dream of is a difficult task but also a necessity.
The optimism of imagining that we can create something better carries a heavy price tag. Unknown repercussions lurk behind corners and the expense of our time is measured for us, an apparent omen of how quickly our success will tumble if we place imagination before sensibility.
Yet, there must be a way for our world to integrate both into society, infusing the political, social and economic problems with dynamic solutions. Too often we place the blame in a single hand when there were dozens of minds at work behind the problem, but, still, they failed to infuse practicality with the innovations of our imagination.
Fixing a problem by redirecting it is hardly a solution. Humanity is missing the goal if their object is to focus on solving our problems one-dimensionally. If the issue has multiple dimensions, then the solution must as well, meaning that we must implement reason but also imagination to identify the dimensions to solve a problem.
We are not as finite as we imagine ourselves to be; definite ends don’t exist when our imagination defines us. Our minds hold the solution, but we are not searching far enough to truly identify the roots of a problem and upend its grasp.
If change is to occur, if our politicians are to remedy their mistakes, and if we are truly to find solutions, we have to imagine something greater. The worlds we create inside our mind and the thoughts that we dream of won’t live until we give them their breath.
Think again.
Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.