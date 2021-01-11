Include students in decisions about our futures

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The youth will one day take the reins of society from those who ruled before them, but we are still disregarding their opinions even when it comes to situations that directly and currently affect them. It is important that, when discussing anything, you speak with the people who are impacted by the decisions.

Instead of talking about students just as statistics, we need to talk to them as people and learners. We need to engage them and make sure they feel involved and comfortable about the decisions being made about their present education and how it will impact their future.

Although administrators, teachers and people who are making decisions about student education have been doing an excellent job of choosing how and where the school will take place this year, there is an element of decision-making that I feel could be strengthened. Engaging students in the decision-making process will not only strengthen their abilities but also their motivation. Choosing how to learn safely and effectively while communicating with students more about their mental health and grades is the only way that this crisis will be solved.