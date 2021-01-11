Include students in decisions about our futures

American students are facing a crisis.
The situation at hand has, honestly, gotten out of hand. According to a Washington Post article published in December, the number of students failing classes amounted to an unprecedented number. Exemplified across the nation, the crisis has become another result of the ensuing pandemic.
In Maryland, failure rates increased sixfold for the largest school system in their state. Texas districts were reporting that nearly half of middle- and high school students were failing at least one class. North Carolina, Virginia and California experienced comparable statistics, doubling rates and increasing percentages in a trend that details exactly how students have been affected by the pandemic.
Although I am fortunate enough to be attending in-person school, there are many students across the nation who have had to spend the school year at home, taking classes remotely. However, even if students are in school, activities have either been put on hold or continue with restrictions. Even though this is a vital part of keeping students safe, the restrictions placed on traditional learning have sapped the motivation from students. After all, amidst the political chaos of the past year and the jarring effects of the pandemic, it’s difficult to focus on school when our lives are being impacted in so many different ways.
As I read through the articles, I noticed a trend in which experts discussed how the damage done to students is irreparable. The articles attacked students without actually asking a variety of students about their opinions and where they are at mentally.
The youth will one day take the reins of society from those who ruled before them, but we are still disregarding their opinions even when it comes to situations that directly and currently affect them. It is important that, when discussing anything, you speak with the people who are impacted by the decisions.
Instead of talking about students just as statistics, we need to talk to them as people and learners. We need to engage them and make sure they feel involved and comfortable about the decisions being made about their present education and how it will impact their future.
Although administrators, teachers and people who are making decisions about student education have been doing an excellent job of choosing how and where the school will take place this year, there is an element of decision-making that I feel could be strengthened. Engaging students in the decision-making process will not only strengthen their abilities but also their motivation. Choosing how to learn safely and effectively while communicating with students more about their mental health and grades is the only way that this crisis will be solved.
Many students fear how colleges will respond to a transcript that has been heavily ridden by pass/fail grades or percentages that appear inadequate because of a technological situation that is out of their control. Our opinions shouldn’t be undervalued right now, especially since there will be a day when we are the decision-makers and leaders, but we need experience and knowledge that will represent how much adults involved us and our opinions even when we were younger.
There is a crisis facing American students, but it isn’t just an educational issue, a pandemic problem or a political dilemma. It is an issue concerning the under involvement of students in making decisions, especially those that will impact our current situation. Regular check-ins with students and speaking to them when making major choices is the only way students will be able to maintain their motivation and prepare themselves to be future leaders, even when a pandemic is compromising our current educational situation.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.