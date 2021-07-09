Is this another Roaring ’20s?

The vibrant hues of cultural rebirth and the glittering excess of American exuberance infuse the historically proclaimed Roaring ’20s era, a time period renowned for its dramatic flair and sequined tulle.
It was the pinnacle of excitement with raucous parties and society-climbing enthusiasts who became the subjects of great literary works and critically acclaimed movies. As the famous decade began, many people were filling the gaping void left by the long war and detrimental pandemic, exacerbating their need for enthusiasm and elation.
They found relief in the excitement of swinging to a new political spectrum and rebelliously overthrowing societal norms in favor of shorter hair and hemlines. Revered as a more modern and far shorter-lived Renaissance, the time period framed America as the epicenter of freedom and self-expression, the quintessence of music and literature, and the cynosure of extravagance and excess.
Yet, America was grappling with issues deeply ingrained in its history — a cultural divide greater than the nation itself. The time period’s frantic surge of joy could not conceal the religious and educational struggles, something that emulates our modern time period.
The parallels between the Roaring ’20s a century ago and modern America are remarkably frightening. The educational divide, the religious resurgence, the tragic past, and the pivoting cultural stage are glimpses of a history book bound to write the same story.
The school system during the Roaring ’20s was combating the issue of teaching evolutionary theories in science classrooms. Comparatively, the modern school system argues over how history and health classrooms will evolve to fit the ever-changing culture. The 1619 Project Curriculum aims to rewrite the way we perceive history, a controversial move as it challenges traditional ideas. New health education standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education rival the content that has remained steadfast for years.
Yet, this is only one of the parallels drawn between decades.
After the first World War, many questioned their faith, both in churches and synagogues, but also in humanity. A religious revival — one that involved rejecting faith as opposed to accepting it — spread through the states. A century later, the same religious fallout ripples through our nation’s citizens. Religion was once synonymous with culture, but now parts of culture separate themselves from the belief of a higher power altogether.
This time period was also a rejection of the past, shedding the weight of a war that had drawn rigid scars through family lines and a pandemic that stole nearly as many lives. Enemy lines were as terrifying as the disease that overtook the world, instilling unparalleled terror and uneasiness. Now, modern America begins to awaken from a pandemic as our troops withdraw from America’s longest war in Afghanistan. We are recovering, entering a cultural rebirth that comes in fleeting, decade-long cycles.
While music blasts in the heights and new forms of digital connections rise, we reconcile with the longing to fill our void split open by the pandemic, a chasm of insecurities and a longing for something new and exciting. Like our ancestors who came before us, we search for hope in lives ornate with excitement, exuberance and excess.
Yet, what made the Roaring ’20s so remarkable was not the secrets and joy, but how quickly it fell apart. Almost overnight, the nation was thrown into disarray.
The elegance and extravagance faded into a pale stain, so unlike the world once doused in golden light. The need for political change and the drive for a different world was once the green light at the end of the dock, a metaphor made famous by a novel set during the time period. Yet, the green also faded by the end of the decade.
The gilded, golden world around us will tarnish, too. If only we are careful enough, we can polish these walls until they glisten with everlasting hope, not the search for excitement and false promises. Instead, we will find joy in life as it is without dazzling, sparkling fashion statements and dramatic, expressive flairs.
Only then will the gold truly never tarnish.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.