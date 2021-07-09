Is this another Roaring ’20s?

While music blasts in the heights and new forms of digital connections rise, we reconcile with the longing to fill our void split open by the pandemic, a chasm of insecurities and a longing for something new and exciting. Like our ancestors who came before us, we search for hope in lives ornate with excitement, exuberance and excess.

Yet, what made the Roaring ’20s so remarkable was not the secrets and joy, but how quickly it fell apart. Almost overnight, the nation was thrown into disarray.

The elegance and extravagance faded into a pale stain, so unlike the world once doused in golden light. The need for political change and the drive for a different world was once the green light at the end of the dock, a metaphor made famous by a novel set during the time period. Yet, the green also faded by the end of the decade.

The gilded, golden world around us will tarnish, too. If only we are careful enough, we can polish these walls until they glisten with everlasting hope, not the search for excitement and false promises. Instead, we will find joy in life as it is without dazzling, sparkling fashion statements and dramatic, expressive flairs.

Only then will the gold truly never tarnish.

Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.