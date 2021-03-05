Justice may be blind but we cannot allow ourselves to be

Often, we do this without even realizing it. Our good intentions sometimes fall short when we make human errors. Implicit bias and negative stereotypes go unnoticed because it is part of how we have grown up and it is never going away, whether we recognize its existence or not. Consistent errors in judgment and common lapses in equality are part of society. We can’t be blind to them nor can we fully see them because every person’s eyes are only opened so much.

This week, working to present evidence on both sides of a case, I learned that it is easy to see two very opposing sides of the same story. It is easy to see that justice is often gray and not as black and white as we want it to be. The side of the case whose evidence is more developed and sufficient will be declared the winners, even if the defendant is not guilty or the accuser is wrong. Justice is a fine line to walk, a tightrope we slip off of some times.

Even factors such as time can affect the way we perceive fairness and justice, subtracting and adding to what we see and creating what we believe. Our own opinions about how a crime should be handled also affect how we view justice, making fairness subjective to the individual’s opinions.

Based on how we have grown up and our experiences, we perceive the world differently.