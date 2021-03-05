Justice may be blind but we cannot allow ourselves to be

This past week, I participated in a series of mock trial competitions through my school. Students from across the state presented both a defense and a prosecution side of a case, working with evidence, exhibits and testimonies to craft believable theories. We handled witnesses, presented statements and responded to objections. Through it all, these competitions proved to be real-world experience with our justice system, a system that values fairness and equality.
Yet, it seems that sometimes we fall short of justice and fairness, not just in a courtroom and not just in the ways we think. Fairness, justice and equality are not objective principles in our world. They aren’t concrete and it is difficult to determine whether one is actually following through on these principles because of their subjective nature.
Ideas of fairness can mean different things to different people, which has caused division in our world. It is division that runs deep in lines that scar our society, lines that we have spent thousands of years attempting to erase.
Still, they have remained. And, still, they will remain.
In our world, justice is a commodity to be bought and sold, a luxury for the few.
Interpersonal differences, even simple things like how attractive someone is, can skew who we choose to talk to when we walk into a room or how people convict a defendant in a trial, according to Ana Swanson’s 2015 article published by the Washington Post.
Often, we do this without even realizing it. Our good intentions sometimes fall short when we make human errors. Implicit bias and negative stereotypes go unnoticed because it is part of how we have grown up and it is never going away, whether we recognize its existence or not. Consistent errors in judgment and common lapses in equality are part of society. We can’t be blind to them nor can we fully see them because every person’s eyes are only opened so much.
This week, working to present evidence on both sides of a case, I learned that it is easy to see two very opposing sides of the same story. It is easy to see that justice is often gray and not as black and white as we want it to be. The side of the case whose evidence is more developed and sufficient will be declared the winners, even if the defendant is not guilty or the accuser is wrong. Justice is a fine line to walk, a tightrope we slip off of some times.
Even factors such as time can affect the way we perceive fairness and justice, subtracting and adding to what we see and creating what we believe. Our own opinions about how a crime should be handled also affect how we view justice, making fairness subjective to the individual’s opinions.
Based on how we have grown up and our experiences, we perceive the world differently.
From classrooms to courtrooms, our perspective on life is a polarizing ideology. The way we view fairness and equality is different, so we will never be able to make our world perfectly fair and idyllically just. Society always will fall short of such an expectation, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t or won’t try. Progress in any form will create change strong enough to bring our society together, not a manacle to the oppression of the past but a link to the hope in the future.
However, if we ever want to achieve such an expectation, it will need to be on a bipartisan basis. If our opinions and values are different, then we won’t ever see equality or justice the same way. However, there are common values between us that can be shared and that is what we must work toward.
Although justice is subjective, I believe we can objectively agree that we must search to instill it into our society to the best of our abilities.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.