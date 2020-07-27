AURORA — If you want to make ice cream, the process goes a lot quicker if you have liquid nitrogen.
That quickly was apparent Monday to kids at the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora. Liquid nitrogen is great at freezing things because its temperature is 320 degrees below zero, said educator Deb Miller.
The substance, which turns gaseous when exposed to air, will freeze ice cream mix in no time. The finished product is similar to what people know as Dippin’ Dots. One person, sampling the quick-freeze product Monday, had smoke coming out of his nose. Onlookers said he looked like a fire-breathing dragon.
The day’s activities, which also included fruit carving, made up the first day of the “Best Camp Ever” at the Explorit Center. That camp, along with another session called “The Wonderful World of Wizardry,” will run through Friday.
Countless activities have been canceled this summer because of COVID-19. But the Edgerton Explorit Center, even though it was closed for three months, still is offering about 20 of its camps this summer.
The camps, which began June 15, will finish up next week. Unfortunately, all three classes next week are full, said Edgerton Executive Director Mary Molliconi, who says the center has a “robust” summer program.
The Best Camp Ever brings together the best parts of the Explorit Center’s summer camps, Molliconi said.
On Tuesday, the kids will ride horses. At an activity called Messy Madness, students can mix together glue, Borax and water to make slime.
Also during the week, they’ll ride kayaks, go swimming and get to know giant snakes and raptors.
On Monday afternoon, the 20 kids were divided in half. Each group had its chance at making ice cream and fashioning fruit into the shapes of living creatures.
Under the direction of John Boeder, the kids carved apples into bird shapes, and used pears and grapes to create hedgehogs.
Boeder began the session stressing safety and introducing kids to a variety of knives.
Boeder, who is the kitchen manager at the Leadership Center, brought a case full of cutlery. “Do you always bring a suitcase of knives everywhere you go?” asked Zach Seim, one of the class members.
Boeder stressed the importance of using the correct tool for the job. He also talked about sharpening. One of the tools he displayed was a hone. “It looks like my curling iron,” said Journey Noyes, who was helping supervise the group.
Many students take STEM classes, but Boeder told the kids about apple stems. Showing them how to carve the fruit, he distinguished between the stem side and the bloom end.
Most of their work was done with paring knives. Boeder was careful to show the students how to handle the knives safely.
The students gave each apple an L shape, attached a head and used their paring knives to create wings. Noyes created a long-necked swan.
One of the students, Shawn Morris, called his creation an “apple chicken.”
On the hedgehog project, Boeder showed the students how to cut a snout into a pear. The grapes were added to the top with toothpicks.
There would be leftover fruit in case the kids wanted to take some home, Boeder said. One student wondered if he could feed the fruit to his hamster.
Back in the ice cream session, some of the kids were more fond of frozen syrup than they were of the ice cream. Miller and Molliconi handed out bowls of frozen chocolate and caramel syrup.
After eating the cold products, 6-year-old Joe Luzum said his tongue was frozen.
In addition to using liquid nitrogen, the kids also made ice cream the slower way. They assembled ice cubes, salt and other ingredients into a Ziploc bag, and shook them.
The Explorit Center had 36 camps scheduled for this summer. But COVID-19 closed down the facility from March 23 to June 15.
The Explorit Center is careful about COVID-19. Everyone who enters the facility this week must wear a mask, unless they remain six feet apart or if they’re from the same family.
In addition to teaching kids about science, “we’ve also done a great job just trying to educate kids on the importance of masks and safety,” Molliconi said.
