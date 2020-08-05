CENTRAL CITY — Kids from across Merrick County put their bike riding skills to the test Wednesday as part of an annual event.
Merrick County 4-H hosted a bicycle rodeo contest during the Merrick County Fair. Brian Jefferson, superintendent of the bike rodeo contest, said the event has been held annually for at least 20 years.
Jefferson said the event is typically held a week before the fair, but due to the coronavirus and Palmer Public Schools having its graduation ceremony last week, the bike rodeo contest was moved to this week.
The contest featured four events: control riding, slalom, bike balance and figure 8.
“The kids do a figure 8 and a slalom, which is weaving in and out of the poles,” Jefferson said. “We also do a control where they go ride through the blocks fast. Then, they do a bike balance where they go through the blocks slow.”
There were approximately 20 kids in Wednesday’s bike rodeo.
Brady Myers of Palmer said he has competed in the bike rodeo contest for the past three or four years.
“It is just so fun to see all the kids come together and have fun together,” Myers said. “Of course, there is always some competitiveness, so it is just so much fun.”
He said he did not do anything to prepare for Wednesday’s bike rodeo contest. Every year, he has to refresh himself on what to do for each of the events and “just come in and do it.”
Trig Brandes of Merrick County said this was the first year he competed in the bike rodeo. He rides his bike every day and wanted to show off his skills in the contest Wednesday morning.
Brandes said, to him, the most fun event of the contest was the slalom event where he had to swerve in between some poles on his bike.
Jefferson said the kids competing in the bike rodeo were judged on the time it took for them to complete each of the events and whether they put their feet down from their bike when they did the maneuvers. The winners of the contest each received a trophy and a rosette.
Missy Hillmer of Palmer said she and her husband sponsor the trophies for the winners of the bike rodeo every year in honor of their son, Tyler Hook Hillmer, who died in a car accident on Aug. 23, 2013. This was the fifth or sixth year they have donated trophies for the contest.
“Tyler used to do the bike rodeo all the time and it was one of his favorite things,” Hillmer said. “So we decided that our family would go ahead and donate the trophies. The last couple years, we have done water bottles as well. This is a great way to give back.”
Jefferson said Merrick County 4-H hopes to host the bike rodeo again next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.