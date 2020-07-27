Summer means sitting by the pool with the warm sun shining down on your skin. It is a stress reliever, an escape from work or school. It is a time to relax, to take a break from the incessant stress and to step away from the cycle that ensnares our minds and keeps us focused on work. Summer is the season most closely associated with carefree days, happiness and bright memories. For students, this season is often regarded as a break from the pressures of school.
However, this summer has been a little different. Not just in terms of the pandemic sweeping across the nation and gripping our minds, but it has also been different because it doesn’t feel stress-free anymore in any way. This summer, I feel like I am focused on the impending school year. I am nervous about the way school will look in the fall, a certain standardized test that will determine my future college and balancing a bunch of extracurriculars with an even more difficult course load.
In order to earn scholarships or get accepted into top tier schools, students are expected to spend the summer preparing for the future by attending camps (math or engineering camps, not traditional summer camps), participating in every extracurricular they can possibly find and winning dozens of awards. The pressure and stress seem insurmountable and can make the summer feel a lot more like the extension of the school year rather than a break from it.
With all of this mixed together, it creates a recipe for stress that disrupts the relaxing pattern of summer.
My two jobs are also definitely disrupting this pattern. No one told me that jobs were such hard work. Not only am I expected to follow through with the typical job duties associated with food service workers and cashiers, but I am also expected to be nice constantly, even when customers are throwing hangers at me. Remembering my Social Security number, navigating the difficult world of direct deposit and learning how to properly fold clothes are other expectations that I am upheld to.
In addition, I had no idea that typing a few buttons into a machine could cause such drastic consequences, like charging someone a few hundred dollars extra on their $2 hot dog. In fact, I guess I didn’t even fully understand how much retail and food service workers do behind the scenes. Hauling armfuls of clothes away from fitting rooms, restocking every single item and discovering merchandise customers have hidden away are all just acts that go on behind the scenes to ensure that everything runs smoothly when customers are looking at the surface.
Clearly, neither of the jobs I work feel stress free. Thoughts of returning to school, taking tests that will determine my future and balancing out my schedule are also very stressful thoughts that ruin the idyllic vision of summer. This season is no longer the stress-free vacation it is made out to be.
Like anything, however, the way we view our life can drastically change the way we feel about it. As I have described my summer, it brings up connotations of stress, worry, anxious thoughts and fear about the impending problem of a national pandemic. But that is only because I chose to describe it that way.
What if I switched up the way I described it? What if I changed up the way I viewed this summer? What if, instead of saying that I have to work two jobs and prepare for my future, I say that I am fortunate enough to have two jobs? What if I say that I am able to prepare for my future? What if I think about all that I have and how incredibly fortunate I am to have it all?
Instead, we step on the merry-go-round of misfortune, allowing it to spin everything in our life until it distorts it into a blurry mess of stress, fear and worry. We spin every situation in order to make it seem like our lives are tangled up blurs of color, glimpses of scenes in which we are faced with insurmountable obstacles and difficult problems. When we try to get off the merry-go-round, we stumble around because we are too dizzy and stressed to focus.
Life is all an adventure. It isn’t a merry-go-round. It is a roller coaster with ups and downs, and you have to trust that you aren’t spinning around in a circle. You are always traveling in the right direction.
Emelia Richling is a sophomore at Northwest High School.
