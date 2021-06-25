Looking at the mirror of our lives

Growing up, I loved my parents’ double-sided mirror. It was small enough to hold in my hands, a shiny circle encased by a creamy ring that faded off-white during the years.
In my adolescence, a mirror in which everything appeared normal on one side but flipping it to the other side revealed a distorted, closer image of my face was something I found comical. It made me giggle with joy, so my mother would pass me the mirror when I grew angry or tired because I loved to play with it.
At that time, I could count my years on one hand and still have a finger or two left to spare. The years have fled by, running more than walking. Since then, the mirror has remained in my parents’ cabinet. The hands that held the mirror have held heavy memories since then, but I still can remember the way my face reflects when distorted. I can still remember the person who is reflected, the one who grew up glancing in mirrors every day and never realizing how she is one, too.
We are houses of mirrors, reflecting how we have been treated in our life.
We are the goodness and the sadness as much as we are the optimists and the hopeless. The dreams of wide-eyed adolescents and the gentle acceptance of eternal wanderers are mirrors bending toward us, reflecting the stories of ancestors and strangers all the same. If they have touched our life, they have turned a mirror toward us and shined a light upon our soul, whether it may be a million mirrors for some or simply a few for others.
The way our heart beats is a reflection of those we have loved, the way our mind thinks mirrors the system that nurtures us, and the way our blood flows is a glimmering representation of the stories that stream through us each day. We are mirrors shining upon those we care to touch, and we are mirrors being reflected upon by those who care enough to touch us.
Yet, we too may fall.
I remember playing with the mirror on my parents’ bed, sitting only a few feet away from the bathroom while my mom dabbed makeup on her face. My sister, who has always been the louder, confident and frankly more obnoxious of us two, stumbled onto the bed, laughing and giggling as she wrenched the mirror from my hands. It slipped past the tips of my fingers as my sister grappled with it, losing control. It arched through the air, clattering against the cold ground dramatically.
When I picked it up, lines raced across the surface like scars.
These scratches seemed a greater problem to me at the time.
Now, glancing at the mirror, I hardly notice their outline. Although it hasn’t healed with time as we want to imagine ourselves to do when placed in times of trouble, the scratches instead have grown less significant over time, a reflection of how we heal.
The greatest story is who we become when the mirrors crack and all that was perfect fades.
We are scratched and dented. Our color has faded. The scars are too deep and our shards are scattered.
We will never be the same. We are a different story, but that is the greatest part. We wait for life to not be hard anymore or for the challenges to pass, but the greatest stories aren’t written in times of peace.
When I look into the mirror, I see my stories.
I can envision my ancestors, how thousands of years of faces slowly became mine. Their stories fill each shard of glass on the mirror, reflecting on their descendant and the story of how she has cracked but is still strong.
We are a reflection of all the tough times that have dragged us down, all the beautiful moments that lift us higher and all the stories of our past that make us the person we are today.
I am no different than my favorite mirror when I was little.
I am no different than the reflections I see clearly or the ones I distort because I want to imagine something happier or better.
We reflect the world we know.
