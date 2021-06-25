Looking at the mirror of our lives

Growing up, I loved my parents’ double-sided mirror. It was small enough to hold in my hands, a shiny circle encased by a creamy ring that faded off-white during the years.

In my adolescence, a mirror in which everything appeared normal on one side but flipping it to the other side revealed a distorted, closer image of my face was something I found comical. It made me giggle with joy, so my mother would pass me the mirror when I grew angry or tired because I loved to play with it.

At that time, I could count my years on one hand and still have a finger or two left to spare. The years have fled by, running more than walking. Since then, the mirror has remained in my parents’ cabinet. The hands that held the mirror have held heavy memories since then, but I still can remember the way my face reflects when distorted. I can still remember the person who is reflected, the one who grew up glancing in mirrors every day and never realizing how she is one, too.

We are houses of mirrors, reflecting how we have been treated in our life.