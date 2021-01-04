Love of Show Choir greater than disdain for masks

As a student at Grand Island Senior High, I have the privilege to be a part of the Varsity Show Choir, which has always been a fun activity, and once we combine our singing and dancing together, it gives us a real workout.
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, Show Choir has become a challenge. Like most sports and activities, nobody knew if we would even have a competition season, but we were willing to do whatever it took to have one.
Show Choir consists of singing and dancing, but since the pandemic, it’s all while wearing a mask. Although the masks make it harder for us to sing, none of us are complaining. We all get to do what me love most, even though we are living through a pandemic.
My Show Choir friends have strong opinions on this topic. I was extremely shocked. Junior Abigail Casarez says, “singing and dancing with a mask on is very hard … it keeps us from using facials and it muffles the sound we make as a group.”
Junior Beatriz Ramirez added that “singing and dancing with the mask can be hard if not hydrated nor healthy.”
Junior Brody Comer said, “Dancing and singing with a mask is difficult due to having to sing more loudly and clearly,” said junior Brody Comer,” as well as keeping the mask over our noses and mouths.”
Many students have gotten used to the gasping for air and bending down and reaching up with the dance steps with the masks on, yet there are still moments from time to time where most of us just want to rip off the masks.
However, there is something keeps us motivated to come to practice every Tuesday and Thursday night, and it really isn’t hard to guess what the something is.
Senior Allee Galusha stated, “My mom always says, ‘This too shall pass,’ so eventually there will be a time to not wear masks, but for now, I keep wearing it to keep being able to do the things I enjoy.”
Senior Samantha Gapp added she didn’t mind at all, “knowing that putting in all this hard work throughout the season will produce an amazing show at the end.”
Of course, love, the love of Show Choir overpowers the dislike of mask wearing for every one of us. After having this new normal as a constant for so many months, we have all gotten in the habit of bringing many water bottles to practice and keeping our social distance, all while still having fun.
COVID-19 is not a fun time to be in, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop having fun and doing what we love. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we shall no longer take things for granted, but enjoy everything we have for the time being.
Brianna Sanchez is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.