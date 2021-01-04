Love of Show Choir greater than disdain for masks

As a student at Grand Island Senior High, I have the privilege to be a part of the Varsity Show Choir, which has always been a fun activity, and once we combine our singing and dancing together, it gives us a real workout.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, Show Choir has become a challenge. Like most sports and activities, nobody knew if we would even have a competition season, but we were willing to do whatever it took to have one.

Show Choir consists of singing and dancing, but since the pandemic, it’s all while wearing a mask. Although the masks make it harder for us to sing, none of us are complaining. We all get to do what me love most, even though we are living through a pandemic.

My Show Choir friends have strong opinions on this topic. I was extremely shocked. Junior Abigail Casarez says, “singing and dancing with a mask on is very hard … it keeps us from using facials and it muffles the sound we make as a group.”

Junior Beatriz Ramirez added that “singing and dancing with the mask can be hard if not hydrated nor healthy.”

Junior Brody Comer said, “Dancing and singing with a mask is difficult due to having to sing more loudly and clearly,” said junior Brody Comer,” as well as keeping the mask over our noses and mouths.”