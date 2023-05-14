LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation recently announced its awarded more than $64,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to 59distinguished students.

Established in 1968, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation’s mission is to advance the future of Nebraska’s Beef industry by investing in research and education programs. The Foundation’s success and its ability to endow scholarships, sponsor leadership and education programs, and assist with research and infrastructure projects has been possible only because of the support from the Nebraska cattle producers and allied industries. As the Foundation grows, expands, and moves forward in its mission to raise funds for educational and scientific activities that benefit the state’s beef producers – the board asks you to consider investing in your industry through the Foundation.