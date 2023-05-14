LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation recently announced its awarded more than $64,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to 59distinguished students.
All scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in North Platte, Thursday, June 8, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.
Area students earning scholarships include:
Braden Benes, of Albion, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship; Emily Jonas, of Ansley, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship; Jack Myers, of Broken Bow, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship; William Ford, of Cairo, $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship; Silas Cool, of Callaway, $1,250 West Central / Trotter Inc. Scholarship; Katherine Mohr, of Genoa, $1,200 Dr. Jeff Fox Memorial Scholarship; Skyler Summers, of Gibbon, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship;
Landri Loos, of Litchfield, $1,200 West Central Affiliate Scholarship; Sadie Ference, of Loup City, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship; Sid Miller, of Merna, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship; Kacey Dethlefs, $1,200 Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship, and Jaylea Pope, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship, both of Ravenna; Gracie Wagoner, of Shelton, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship; and Josephine Cumming, of St. Edward, $1,000 Steer Challenge Scholarship.
Established in 1968, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation’s mission is to advance the future of Nebraska’s Beef industry by investing in research and education programs. The Foundation’s success and its ability to endow scholarships, sponsor leadership and education programs, and assist with research and infrastructure projects has been possible only because of the support from the Nebraska cattle producers and allied industries. As the Foundation grows, expands, and moves forward in its mission to raise funds for educational and scientific activities that benefit the state’s beef producers – the board asks you to consider investing in your industry through the Foundation.