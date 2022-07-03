Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture grads include Central Nebraska students

CURTIS — The Class of 2022 of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis represented graduates from December and May, according to Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

NCTA has one commencement ceremony each year. On May 5, at the Curtis Community Center, 76 of the 80 graduate candidates participated in commencement exercises.

They received diplomas for Associate of Science degrees or Associate of Applied Science degrees in Agribusiness Management Systems (AMS), Agricultural Production Systems (APS) or Veterinary Technology Systems (VTS).

Options in the APS program included Agricultural Equipment, Agricultural Education, Agronomy Industry Management, Animal Science, Equine Industry Management and Livestock Industry Management.

Eight certificates were awarded for one-year or two-year programs in Irrigation Technology, Equine Training Management, Agricultural Welding, Diversified Agriculture or Agricultural Production. Some graduates had multiple degrees and/or certificates.

Class valedictorian was Rylie Borgerding of Blue Rapids, Kansas, and salutatorian was Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg. Both were animal science majors who completed their degree programs in December and will be continuing studies to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree at a four-year college.

Ten Aggies graduated Magna Cum Laude** 3.73-3.99 GPA and 11 Aggies earned Cum Laude*of 3.5-3.74 GPA.

Area graduates include: Elizabeth Stacy of Aurora, Veterinary Technician; Darci Reimers of Boelus, APS certificate in Equine Training Management; John Ford* of Cairo, APS Animal Science; Macy Zentner* of Cedar Rapids, APS Equine Industry Management; Wyatt Siwinski of Central City, APS Agricultural Equipment Management; Melody MacDonald of Fullerton, Veterinary Technician; Michele Seim of Giltner, APS Livestock Industry Management;

Hayden Baker of Kearney, APS Livestock Industry Management; Sarah Dush* of Kearney, Veterinary Technician; Andrew Katzberg of Kenesaw, APS Agricultural Equipment Management, certificates in Irriation Technology and Agricultural Welding; Cheyanne Ellis of Minden, APS Livestock Industry Management; Nathan Burnett of Shelton, AMS and APS Agronomy Industry Management; Olivia Nyberg** of Stromsburg, Salutatorian, APS Animal Science; and Grace Strohl of Taylor, APS Equine Industry Management.