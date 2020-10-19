No fake parts in these dystopian reels

I thought that, if I ever got COVID-19, it would feel real. Throughout all these months of quarantining and wearing masks, it still feels like something you might read in a book or watch in a movie. Honestly, even after I tested positive for coronavirus, it still feels more like fiction than reality.
Even through the sickness, I feel like this still can’t be real. Hundreds of thousands of lives lost, millions of people left without jobs, and a surplus of students impacted by it. But it still doesn’t feel like it is happening.
Sitting in my room, writing this column from the perspective of someone who has been nearly entirely isolated, I can tell you a few things. The first is that I am not nearly as introverted as I believed myself to be. Within a few hours of my quarantine, I had realized this one. The second is that it is hard to focus on school and stay productive, which I had already learned from my first quarantine experience in March. Now, that feeling I remembered in March is fresh again, something I was hoping I had gotten through.
The final thing I have learned is that I am unknowingly living in a movie.
I am not sure if anyone else has noticed, but the division between people and nations, the pandemic, the wars and several other factors are all reminiscent of a dystopian movie. It seems that, everywhere I look in our world, I can connect something with a futuristic society that is falling to shambles.
I have read enough dystopian novels and watched enough movies to come to the conclusion that the situation we are currently living in is how nearly every plot line starts. The inciting action, like a pandemic, sends a ripple of change through people, causing them to take up arms against what is trying to destroy their society.
Living on the cusp of an intense plot line, I have to say that this would be easy to perceive negatively. A world falling to shambles is difficult to view as a good thing, but, like always, I encourage us to look for the positive.
When something is more fiction than reality, we love to explore it because we want to escape to that movie, novel, or story. We want something that is different than what we already know and live through every day.
So what if I told you that someone wanted to join your story? Someone wanted to press “Play” and watch a movie about your life?
Maybe, then, would you start living differently? Would you accept the challenge, smile more, or do things that you are afraid of because it would make your story more exciting?
Our lives are movies waiting to be played and chapters waiting to be written. They are incredible and beautiful stories no matter what background you come from or how you choose to live your life. They are such amazing stories because they are unique. You will never make the same decisions as someone else or react the same way because our stories and our movies are innately different.
We are most certainly living in some type of dystopian movie, but are you living through your own movie?
Over the course of this year, we have been taken along on a roller coaster of events. Some seem so far away I can only vaguely remember them, but there are other experiences that we are still living through and may leave a permanent mark on our lives. Whatever these new experiences are, I want to accept them fully and completely. I want to live through each moment like it is a movie, a journey of emotions, background music, and characters that make my life worth watching. I want to make my world something you would want to watch a movie about or a story you would want to read.
Maybe coronavirus still doesn’t feel real to you either, but I want to tell you that it is not fiction. It is part of the movie reel you are acting out right now, and it is entirely and completely part of your reality.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.
