No fake parts in these dystopian reels

I have read enough dystopian novels and watched enough movies to come to the conclusion that the situation we are currently living in is how nearly every plot line starts. The inciting action, like a pandemic, sends a ripple of change through people, causing them to take up arms against what is trying to destroy their society.

Living on the cusp of an intense plot line, I have to say that this would be easy to perceive negatively. A world falling to shambles is difficult to view as a good thing, but, like always, I encourage us to look for the positive.

When something is more fiction than reality, we love to explore it because we want to escape to that movie, novel, or story. We want something that is different than what we already know and live through every day.

So what if I told you that someone wanted to join your story? Someone wanted to press “Play” and watch a movie about your life?

Maybe, then, would you start living differently? Would you accept the challenge, smile more, or do things that you are afraid of because it would make your story more exciting?