KEARNEY — The Northwest High School FCCLA chapter of joined more than 370 other Nebraska members and advisers at the State Peer Education Conference on Feb. 27 in Kearney.

The theme of the meeting was “Channeling Your Inner Leader.” The State Peer Officer Team encouraged chapters to focus their leadership efforts at a local level through their Community Outreach Project. Chapters were encouraged to hold school food drives and donate to a local shelter or similar organization. Members from the Northwest High School FCCLA donated 854 items and $1,175.63 to the Salvation Army.

Candidates for the 2023-2024 State Peer Officers Team were also introduced during the conference. Many other awards were presented at the Peer Conference. The Northwest chapter was recognized for attending, and earning certificates of participation in the State Peer Officer Family Team Capture the Action and Stand Up for Families outreach projects.

Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named five area students as February Teenager and Student of the Month.

Aurora Middle School seventh-grader Charlee Wiesen and Northwest ninth-graders Jace Koza and Elaina Ahrens were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest seniors Autumn Graczyk and Carter Nabity were named Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in Grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and Grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors, and teachers or other school staff.

Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards.

In May 2023, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients and two Students of the Year recipients.