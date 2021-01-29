Numbers don’t define me

Sometimes, it feels as if our value is based on a few numbers. It seems that the sum of our successes can be measured numerically. For me, as a student, my value seems to be based on my test scores, my GPA and my ranking at a competition. For those who have already entered a career field, their work performance and abilities may be measured by some number, graph or chart.

In the end, we can be simplified to just a few numbers.

Suddenly, our creativity is measured on a scale that stretches to 100, but sometimes, it seems that only a handful of our abilities are actually included on that scale. Our number doesn’t fully represent who we are. Still, though, many of us place the ultimate determination of our self-worth on numbers that seem to limit our minds, not the great expanse of ideas that exist between these numbered boundaries.

Correlating our self-esteem with internal validation rather than external seems much harder than simply accepting the numbers on our report card or work performance review. It’s much easier to allow ourselves to measure who we are by the numbers the world measures us by, but, honestly, thinking about our value in a point-based system is detrimental. It doesn’t always represent ourselves and it can cause damage to our confidence, bruises marring our value.