Numbers don’t define me

Sometimes, it feels as if our value is based on a few numbers. It seems that the sum of our successes can be measured numerically. For me, as a student, my value seems to be based on my test scores, my GPA and my ranking at a competition. For those who have already entered a career field, their work performance and abilities may be measured by some number, graph or chart.
In the end, we can be simplified to just a few numbers.
Suddenly, our creativity is measured on a scale that stretches to 100, but sometimes, it seems that only a handful of our abilities are actually included on that scale. Our number doesn’t fully represent who we are. Still, though, many of us place the ultimate determination of our self-worth on numbers that seem to limit our minds, not the great expanse of ideas that exist between these numbered boundaries.
Correlating our self-esteem with internal validation rather than external seems much harder than simply accepting the numbers on our report card or work performance review. It’s much easier to allow ourselves to measure who we are by the numbers the world measures us by, but, honestly, thinking about our value in a point-based system is detrimental. It doesn’t always represent ourselves and it can cause damage to our confidence, bruises marring our value.
This, of course, doesn’t mean we should disregard our grades or our work performance because they are incredibly important and deserve our attention, but we too often find ourselves placing our value on the numbers spread across our report cards or the charts that show our ever-fluctuating job performance. We want to be better and we wish to be better, but sometimes, it feels as if we are compromising pieces of ourselves or our mental health just so we can look perfect to the world.
From the perspective of a person who is growing up in the fast-paced, competitive 21st century, I know that we are taught to keep our resumes neat and our report cards clean. We have to be summarized by a single sheet of paper, and it has to be impressive or you will be beaten by someone who scored a point higher or who could add an additional activity to their resume.
When we fall short of the job we wanted or the scholarship we hoped for, our self-esteem dips and our value seems to fall because we have forgotten that who we are is not dictated by a resume, a chart or a transcript. Yes, these numbers make up a part of our life at a certain time, but they don’t encompass everything about ourselves.
We don’t have time to worry about the grade on our transcript that fell short or the mark on our work performance review that isn’t quite what we wanted. We have a life to live and it is way too easy to forget that.
I am writing this for you, but also for myself. We need a reminder to stop holding ourselves up to impossible standards of perfection because even the greatest minds have fallen short of perfection. In fact, incessant failure, getting back up and trying again is the recipe for success. Greatness was not built on perfection and neither are we. Not being perfect doesn’t make us any less great.
Therefore, we can’t place our entire value on numbers. We can be better though. We can keep developing our lives in other ways and continue to grow as a person, without allowing our entire value to be dictated by statistics.