Open Space to welcome 65 students to Hastings College for fine arts experience

HASTINGS — Hastings College hosted Open Space for the Visual and Performing Arts last week, with 65 talented students from Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and Missouri on campus June 6-12.

The immersion programs were designed for future artists, musicians and thespians completing their sophomore or junior year of high school.

Hastings College’s art faculty selected 36 students to attend Open Space for the Visual Arts this year, and the Department of Music and Theatre faculty selected 29 students for the performing arts track. Both were a very competitive and rigorous application process.

Visual arts students worked directly with Hastings College art instructors in glass blowing, ceramics, sculpture, digital painting and drawing. There was a public showing of the students’ work Saturday.

Performing arts students spent time each day in their selected area-specific technique class, which includes small group sessions for woodwinds, piano, brass, theatre and voice. Electives were designed to include information on stage makeup techniques, tips on auditioning, puppetry, sound painting, improv and a wide variety of skills.