I don’t remember a point in my life when I haven’t had a pet. I grew up surrounded by dogs that were always ready to run around the yard, play fetch, go for a walk or comfort me. It was natural to step outside and have three large dogs race toward you, jumping up and down with excitement. Their energy was so contagious that they would lift my spirits or make me laugh.
All of the dogs that my family has owned throughout the years have been sweet, kind and loyal, but they each seem to display one trait best of all, making us realize every day how lucky we are to have them in our lives. Pets become pieces of our hearts, bringing traits like passion and kindness that change our minds about never wanting one. This unexpected, everyday source teaches us who should be while becoming our best friend, constantly bringing supportive and encouraging energy.
I learned how to be a good friend from a small Maltese who had been abused in a puppy mill before he was rescued. Although he had been through so much, he was still an amazing friend to us and to the other dogs we owned, galloping around with the other big dogs. He wasn’t always sure he could keep up with their energy, but he tried his best and proved that he was a loyal friend.
Loyalty is another trait innate to most dogs, but one dog who recently passed away exhibited loyalty beyond anything I had ever seen. In spite of the fact that his kidneys were failing, he would get up every single time we walked out the door, greeting us with loads of energy although he really didn’t have much to give. Even when we tried to take pictures with him before he passed away, he wouldn’t look at the camera when my sister called his name repeatedly; instead, he stared at my dad. When they love you more than they love themselves, they don’t need words to tell you how they feel; instead, they can just walk up to you, tail wagging and eyes smiling.
I learned how to be passionate about my endeavors from a hunting Labrador that would retrieve anything that you told him to fetch. I learned that laughter is the best medicine from a German shepherd that would interrupt our meal times by opening the door leading from the garage into the house. I learned incessant enthusiasm from a terrier mix who will always race to the door when it opens, leaping off the back of couches to get there. His energy is unparalleled when we go for walks or when he scrambles around the house to check on all of the members of my family, constantly keeping tabs to make sure that he isn’t missing out on any of the fun.
I have learned all of these traits from my sweet pets, making me grow as a person even if I am not learning these traits from other people. However, we don’t meet someone, something or our pets with the intention of them ever leaving us, so their loss is always especially hard.
About a month ago, we had to say goodbye to one loyal dog. It was hard. It was so hard, but it isn’t about the loss; it is about what you gained from the relationship, celebrating their life, the way they changed yours and the friendship that you formed with them.
Just a year ago, if I would have written this article, I would have been surrounded by three dogs, but now I can only snuggle with one. Looking back at those memories, no matter how long ago they were, makes me remember something important about our lives. We don’t remember every detail about someone or something, but, when they are gone, we remember the traits that they exhibited the most.
We remember their loyalty, their passion, their enthusiasm and their kindness, and we learn from them. We learn who we want to be from those who have impacted our lives, and those who committed themselves to us with so much energy. We watch them grow up, we spend so much time with them, and we are there when they pass away, learning so much from them in every stage.
Maybe, in all reality, those who teach us how to be the best humans aren’t even human at all.
Emelia Richling is a sophomore at Northwest High School.
