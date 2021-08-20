Political pulpits shroud the empathy of humanity

We are waging political wars, but we are fighting the wrong battles - ones against each other. The loss of our voice may be the beginning of an all too promising end. If we stop shouting, the deafening roar of chaos will tire our souls, fatigue seeping into the cracks of our facades.

When our world is crumbling, we must ask a paramount question to avoid a penultimate ending: Is it worth the loss of others to gain a few moments of peace in our lives? Many of us are privileged to have sacrificed so little to stand where we are; simply, others are not the same.

Regardless, there is a voice within us aching to be heard. Not the sound begging to encourage chaos but the one within us that wishes for overwhelming goodness in a world so diametrically opposed, evil creeping behind corners and goodness always two steps behind.

We speak our mind and tell our truth as we see it, a wonderful gift to us. Yet, this passion can be channeled into united causes: hunger, tragedy and war. There is little argument to the scars they drag through humanity’s fabric, but a simple word or dime can rescue us and our humanity.