Political pulpits shroud the empathy of humanity

The muse of the world is her own destruction.
Of all the tales we hear and the stories we whisper, the ones that scream the loudest are of burning cities, trembling foundations and napalm skies. Our planet’s fall from grace is inscribed in history as much as it is in fiction, some figment of lighthearted imagination as if the worries of the world are nothing more than the troubles of tomorrow.
We weave tales of mythical realms and dystopian worlds, pretending that the crumbling chaos surrounding us is not mirrored in our stories. These unheralded horrors are trapped in our words, stalled by a society too conflicted to fight a common foe.
Our world is falling apart, and we are doing nothing to save it.
In dusty deserts and humid jungles, the pain draws jagged divides through humanity until chaos prevails. In the distance, the shadows of forgotten ancestors and the outlines of ourselves mimic these moments of nothingness, the times in our life when we stand by the wayside.
We can measure our silence by the loudness of the chaos, its heightening staccatos prophesying our future.
Something must be done, even if we fear the outcome. There is no pretending that our world can save itself or that passively watching its destruction will assist those who are suffering, clinging to our beliefs when others have nothing left to cling to.
We are waging political wars, but we are fighting the wrong battles - ones against each other. The loss of our voice may be the beginning of an all too promising end. If we stop shouting, the deafening roar of chaos will tire our souls, fatigue seeping into the cracks of our facades.
When our world is crumbling, we must ask a paramount question to avoid a penultimate ending: Is it worth the loss of others to gain a few moments of peace in our lives? Many of us are privileged to have sacrificed so little to stand where we are; simply, others are not the same.
Regardless, there is a voice within us aching to be heard. Not the sound begging to encourage chaos but the one within us that wishes for overwhelming goodness in a world so diametrically opposed, evil creeping behind corners and goodness always two steps behind.
We speak our mind and tell our truth as we see it, a wonderful gift to us. Yet, this passion can be channeled into united causes: hunger, tragedy and war. There is little argument to the scars they drag through humanity’s fabric, but a simple word or dime can rescue us and our humanity.
In trying times, we forget our voices and our abilities. It’s easier to accept the pain than fight it, but what if we did? What if we tried? What if we used our pulpit not to promote our own power but to save our own humanity? Pontificating proudly is a silly disguise for a serious crisis - the death of empathy in the wake of others’ pain.
We pay the price of our arguments. The cost is another hungry stomach, another dreadful disease and another moment of pain because we spoke against something instead of standing with humanity.
Speaking of what divides us has done little to unite us, fixing our focus on flaws when there is so much work to be done and so many lives to be saved. For one moment, if we put ourselves aside, there could be one less stomach that goes hungry tonight and one less war to be waged.
Our earth is shattering. We tell her stories and we watch her fade, forgetting to rise and forsaking our strength.
Rendering an enigma of words and actions into the women and men we become is difficult for it takes painstaking effort, but won’t it all be worth it? To see the smile on her face and the glow in his eyes when the earth falls silent is an immeasurably beautiful sight to imagine. It won’t last forever and it won’t be for always, but, at least, a moment can impact our eternity.
Our purses may not be deep and our words are only careless strings, but, still, we are something. We are powerful beyond our wildest dreams, imaginations running free with the desire to help. It is as innate as the thoughts within us.
Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.