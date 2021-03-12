Roommates, tuition bills & scholarships: Getting ready for college can be a daunting task

Schools have always seen this as a problem, that students don’t apply to as many scholarships as they may be able to seek. A good resolution for this would be to offer upperclassmen a short period of time, throughout the school day, specifically to complete scholarship applications. This way, seniors would be able to relieve some stress, have more time to apply for scholarships and hopefully receive additional money.

Another challenge for college freshmen is finding a roommate. There are so many ways to find a roommate, but who’s to know how good these options actually are. Finding a roommate on a survey is similar to a dating website; someone fills in an application about themselves and then they find the closest match, but the chances of finding someone decently compatible with oneself are small. Nobody wants a roommate they don’t like or get along with. That can make a school year way less enjoyable.

On the other hand, though rooming with a stranger can be uncertain, wise people would advise students to not room with their best friends if they want to remain friends. So in that case, what does one do? Well, no one knows and that’s the struggle of being a college freshman; no one ever knows anything and it’s all a guessing game. As if freshmen don’t already have it bad enough with trying to “fit in” and find their way through life/school.