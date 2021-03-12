Roommates, tuition bills & scholarships: Getting ready for college can be a daunting task

Preparing for college can be the most stressful time in a student’s life. Worrying about applications, scholarships, finding a roommate, all while still attending their final year of high school and maintaining their grades.
It’s no question that college is expensive; but scholarships help take the financial load off for thousands and thousands of students each year, who may not have gone to college otherwise. Whether students receive $500 or $500,000 from scholarships, every bit counts. Although scholarships are a blessing and are extremely helpful, they are unfortunately very time-consuming.
However, the struggle of completing scholarships is no match to the reward students receive in the end. The amount of money rewarded is more than worth the time students put into each application and essay.
When students enter high school, they are informed about the importance of scholarships and reminded a few times throughout the next few years. It’s not until a student’s senior year when teachers stress the importance of scholarships and how gratifying it is to be debt-free and not having to pay off student loans for the rest of their life. However, it still feels as if students aren’t reminded enough. The time goes by so fast and suddenly it is time to start submitting scholarship applications.
If only students were advised and heavily reminded to start applying for scholarships as young as their sophomore year, seniors wouldn’t be so stressed to finish them and go into “crunch time mode.”
Schools have always seen this as a problem, that students don’t apply to as many scholarships as they may be able to seek. A good resolution for this would be to offer upperclassmen a short period of time, throughout the school day, specifically to complete scholarship applications. This way, seniors would be able to relieve some stress, have more time to apply for scholarships and hopefully receive additional money.
Another challenge for college freshmen is finding a roommate. There are so many ways to find a roommate, but who’s to know how good these options actually are. Finding a roommate on a survey is similar to a dating website; someone fills in an application about themselves and then they find the closest match, but the chances of finding someone decently compatible with oneself are small. Nobody wants a roommate they don’t like or get along with. That can make a school year way less enjoyable.
On the other hand, though rooming with a stranger can be uncertain, wise people would advise students to not room with their best friends if they want to remain friends. So in that case, what does one do? Well, no one knows and that’s the struggle of being a college freshman; no one ever knows anything and it’s all a guessing game. As if freshmen don’t already have it bad enough with trying to “fit in” and find their way through life/school.
The struggle of being a college freshman is not fun for anyone, but every student has to experience it at one point or another. After freshman year, school life doesn’t get much easier for students, nor does the school work, but students are beginning to become more respected, eventually reaching seniority where they will “rule the school.”