Schools need to provide environment supportive of mental health

Beginning in a few weeks, polished resumes and glimmering medals will become the aspiration of students nationwide. Millions of individuals from grade school to college will compete academically and athletically, pushing themselves through long nights and tough practices to mold their craft and develop their minds.
Schools will continue to commend their students for contributing to their intellectual and sporting prowess, and students will continue to compromise their time for success that manifests through pristine transcripts and excellent state rankings. This rhythm drives us through the days and nights, a sound so familiar that we forget what the silence of peace could even sound like.
As a result of undue pressure, many students find themselves in situations where their mental health deteriorates. Although it’s a topic that has been covered a thousand times and we tire of hearing the words, we will never fully become accustomed to the catalysts burying our mental health, the problem spiraling when left to itself.
Through a student survey sponsored by Kaplan Inc. and College Pulse during the summer, mental health was identified by 50% of students as a leading concern for whether they would be able to complete their coursework or maintain their academic standing.
This is a reflection of a broad collection of surveys and statistics, detailing the mental health crisis ravaging the nation. Propelled by extenuating factors, such as the pandemic, the crisis affects students who already are stressed about the increasingly competitive college application process and the exponentially rising tuition tag attached to their dreams.
According to an article published by Mays Imad in Inside Higher Ed, healing mentally and emotionally from stress requires internal efforts supported by an external environment. Easing anxiety and isolation is difficult unless the environment is properly combating the situation.
For school systems, this doesn’t necessarily translate to hosting slews of mental health meetings or hiring more counselors, but, instead, a focus on developing a different ambiance for students. While the additional resources are beneficial, it certainly still doesn’t create the environment vital for a student to grow emotionally.
Contrary to the implementation of mental health programs in schools throughout the United States, the founder of the Center for Courage and Renewal, Parker Palmer, describes how advising or fixing others can sometimes prove harmful to their mental health, even if the intentions are helpful.
To leverage healing, it is necessary that space is created for students to connect and reconnect however often they may need. However, this space shouldn’t be a designated room, as we sometimes imagine. Instead, this space should be a joint contribution from the school’s entirety, including its classrooms, libraries and other communal spaces.
It’s important for students to be reminded by teachers and staff that support exists across the school, according to the aforementioned article by Imad. Reminders and reassurances create an uplifting environment.
In addition, learning is not based upon a single dimension of science or history, but on the multiple dimensions in how humans learn. Focusing on both emotional and intellectual aspects of interconnectedness should become standard in curriculum. Not only does it allow students to grow, but it also encourages more engagement and learning while being conscious of our emotional states, which fosters further intellectual vitality.
More than ever, a declaration of war against the mental health crisis is necessary. The personal struggles we are fighting shouldn’t have to be publicized — nor should they ever be politicized — for us to realize that deteriorating mental health is affecting individuals nationwide. Toughening our exteriors to weather the faults of the world is a solution that looks nice on the surface but is faulty in reality, as it never fully addresses the root of the problem.
Whether we are students at school or students in life, the impending fall season can bear unappreciated anxiety and unsettled future troubles. The environments we encounter on a daily basis should be supportive and uplifting, pushing us to work harder and encouraging us to take a step back and find our rhythm when necessary.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.