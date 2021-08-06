Schools need to provide environment supportive of mental health

Beginning in a few weeks, polished resumes and glimmering medals will become the aspiration of students nationwide. Millions of individuals from grade school to college will compete academically and athletically, pushing themselves through long nights and tough practices to mold their craft and develop their minds.

Schools will continue to commend their students for contributing to their intellectual and sporting prowess, and students will continue to compromise their time for success that manifests through pristine transcripts and excellent state rankings. This rhythm drives us through the days and nights, a sound so familiar that we forget what the silence of peace could even sound like.

As a result of undue pressure, many students find themselves in situations where their mental health deteriorates. Although it’s a topic that has been covered a thousand times and we tire of hearing the words, we will never fully become accustomed to the catalysts burying our mental health, the problem spiraling when left to itself.

Through a student survey sponsored by Kaplan Inc. and College Pulse during the summer, mental health was identified by 50% of students as a leading concern for whether they would be able to complete their coursework or maintain their academic standing.