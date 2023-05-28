Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Senior High graduate earns $25,000 scholarship Alejandro Amador Deulofeu, a member of the Grand Island Senior High Class of 2023, is one of five recipients of a $25,000 Smith Scholarship awarded by Lutheran Family Services.





The Coyner and Donna Smith Diversity Scholarship was created in 2020 to provide a college education to graduating high school students from low-income, minority families. Each student receives up to $25,000, renewable each year (eligible for $100,000 over four years) assuming the recipient maintains a 3.4 GPA. After tuition is paid, the funds are unrestricted.

Deulofeu plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania and major in medical anthropology and global health.

In 2020, Lutheran Family Services received a $3 million gift to establish the Smith Diversity Scholarship Fund.

4-H Foundation awards scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has awarded scholarships to several area graduating seniors.

They are Jaci Larsen, Garfield County; Creyton Line, Buffalo County; Kaylee Powell and Carson Sullivan, Hall County; and Paige Wood, Nance County.

“These 4-H’ers are commended for their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement,” the foundation noted in a press release.

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides up to $22,000 worth of scholarships each year to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H. The 2024 Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application will be released in Fall 2023 and is to be submitted by Jan. 5, 2024. For more information regarding scholarships, go to our website ne4hfoundation.org/scholarships/ or email Foundation Relations Coordinator, Lindsay Shearer lshearer2@unl.edu.

Briefly ...

Kyron Kleist of Aurora has received a $500 contribution to a NEST 529 college savings plan for placing third in the 2023 “Why I Want to Go to College” contest, sponsored by the Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers. Kleist was of the winners from the 3rd Congressional District. Students were asked to reflect in their written entries on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. The winners were recognized before the start of the Omaha Storm Chasers game May 21 at Werner Park in Papillion.