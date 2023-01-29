State’s best to perform at UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic

KEARNEY — Students from 92 high schools in Nebraska will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.

The Jan. 30 event includes 558 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the UNK Wind Ensemble along with the festival and honor bands. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the UNK Choraleers along with the treble, festival and honor choirs.

Tickets, which include admission to both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.

Clinicians/conductors for the event are:

Honor Band: Duane Bierman, UNK professor of music and director of bands

Festival Band: Gary Davis, UNK professor emeritus

Treble Choir: John Petzet, UNK director of choirs

Festival Choir: Dale Ritter, Alma Public Schools music teacher

Honor Choir: Frank Eychaner, University of Texas Permian Basin professor of music and director of choral and vocal studies

The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.

Central Nebraska participants (listed by high school) include:

ADAMS CENTRAL: Morgan Stoeger

ANSELMO-MERNA: Sadie Stewart

BOONE CENTRAL: Emma Lordemann, Madison Gompert, Makayla McGill, Myranda Nelson and Quinn Bittner

BROKEN BOW: Ali Morris, Anna Chancellor, Anna Russell, AnnaBeth Fama, Asher Jensen, Bailey Motley, Caslynn Schmidt, Cassie Rafael, Daniel Flint, Emily Tucker, Es Fowler, Finn Denson, Macy Doggett, Maggie Smith, Rachel Simmons and Rylan Miller

CENTRAL CITY: Brandon Fye, Brielle Hamer, Emily Parlane, Emma Schuele and Katelynn Blomstedt

CENTURA: BreLeigh Smith, Brionna Lowe, Hailie Stutzman, Lonna Patrick, McKenzie O’Neill, Shandleah Arndt and Zoie Simons

CROSS COUNTY: Addison Linn, Alyssa Renken, Ava Cramer, Elizabeth Rutherford, Ellie Pinley, Jacelyn Rutherford, Katelyn Frazier, Kylie Anderson, Lilly Peterson, Lorelei Schram, Madalyn Johansen, Revin Nyberg, Saylar Osentowski, Talon Carter, Tony DeWitt and Tyler Richardson

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL: Andy Schultz, Chase Groff, Codi Obermeier, Cori Wolfe, Johann Reiners, Kiera Gregg, Lacie Naden, Zac Burkey and Zac Kissinger

GIBBON: Brooklyn Slone

GRAND ISLAND: Alieka Matzner, Audra Rischling, Brennan Clark, Charles Phillips, Haven Buchta, Ivy Severin and Ryan Sodomka

HASTINGS: Blake Schiffbauer and Justine Bierman

KEARNEY: Abigail Ramirez-Foust, Aiyanna Frizane, Alex Cross, Alex Hasenauer, Alissa Dunn, Andrew Hartman, Austin Knott, Ayden Mitchell, Braedon Parker, Brodie McConville, Brody Rouse, Brylee Koubek, Caleb Stauss, Daphne Ziwoya, Eamon Campbell, Eliana Peterson, Emma Jahn, Ethan Sundberg, Evan Fidler, Fredrick Harbols, Gabe Strop, Gloria Littrell, Grace Dolence, Heidi Bailey, Henry Stelling, Ike Smith, Isaac Wheeler, Jakob Shaul, Jessa Ellison, Jochebed Tamar Lopez, Jojo Ramnath, Jordan Vitales, Josie Steele, Kaitlyn Bengtson, Kathryn Knispel, Katie Jurado, Kayla Logan, Keenan Bruce, Kelli Hoff, Kennedy Ritz, Kenzie Proell, Lily Hasbrouck, Lorelei Thiele, Lorena Luccarelli, Mackenna Goeke, Magdiel Lopez, Maricela Crittenden, Mary Emmerick, Maxwell Mizner, Molly Green, Nathan Cole, Nathan Hoss, Samuel Rich, Serenity Blecha, Tabitha Sundberg, Taylor Province, Tori Carlson, Willa LaClair and Zuri Regalado

KEARNEY CATHOLIC: Isabelle Kathol, Juan Pablo Ramirez Estrada, Lydia McKeon, Nathaniel Hastings and Talyn Ritchie

KENESAW: Jaydn Jackman and Leah Jaeger

MINDEN: Evan Porter, Bailey Eckhardt, Jordan McKeon, Kaitlyn Vahl, Sara Shirley and Trinity Petty

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN: Amy Springer, Adam Carlson, Alyssa Springer, Amanda Carlson, Amanda Needham, Caitin Chiles, Chelsey Myers, Kylie Merchant, Rachel Hale, Rachel Rathjen, Sophie Swanson and Tug Burdett

NORTHWEST (GRAND ISLAND): Ben Folkers and Brady Kool

RAVENNA: Kaia Johnson, Marieane Cruz and Samantha Bursaw

SHELTON: Lane Demilt

SPALDING ACADEMY: Dartagnan Seamann and Patrick Murphy

ST. EDWARD: Grace Tibor and Izabelle Zurovski

ST. PAUL: Addison Brown, Aliyah Eacker, Audrey Anderson, Hoss Clark, Isaac Hagen, Kaleb Baker, Kassidy Hymer, Lauren Sladek, Max Hueftle, Shane Kosmicki and Sidney Garwych

WOOD RIVER: Alex DeKaym Ana Segura Rochin, Avery Short and Claudia Vargas