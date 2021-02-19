Step out of the mold and forge a path

There are some days when I feel more like a statue constructed of stone than a human who lives and breathes and thinks.
Many of us have hardened our exteriors to the world, preventing the harshness of reality from seeping into the cracks of our facade. Instead of our lives being constructed from our dreams and ambitions, we have been molded by the fingertips of society. The indents and impressions of the world are pressed deep within us, leaving marks that are more long-lasting than some of us would like to believe.
Most of all, we are like a statue that only exists, watching the world spin around us, observing the people that pass by us, and draining our time from the clock of our existence.
Still, we stay stagnant.
The world, a world we would like to call our own, continues to grow and change, but it feels like we are so small and insignificant that it could never be ours. So we wonder. How can one person make a change so paramount that the whole world is moved by her actions?
We are told that no one can do it. Instead, we have heard tat growth happens not in the mind of one individual, but in the minds of a thousand individuals. And that is true, but it is not the entire truth.
We often forget change didn’t start with a million people but, instead, just one person. It was that one person bold enough to take action that started the change we see now. In dusty garages, companies were built. In overworked minds, the greatest ideas were born.
Change, however, did not begin in the silent statues of the people who watched the world.
On pages in black and white, writers have stitched their thoughts into sentences. Whether they are beautiful or distorted, we read stories and articles that are powerful enough to move us. Change is born in a single mind, but it dies when the millions are not ready for it.
Our world is calling for change in every corner of the earth, but there is one particular voice that has been silenced for far too long. The voice of those speaking up against censorship, just by the very nature of what they are fighting for, is snuffed out.
We have grown to fear our words because they can be magnified and manipulated until we are suffering the consequences of perfectly valid opinions. If we fight back, we can be silenced. Sometimes, the term “freedom of speech” is just a phrase or falsehood. Our reality is bondage to a dialect that morphs to fit the opinions of the people we are talking to so that we can be accepted rather than an exception to rigid societal standards that tell us what we have to say.
Every dystopia begins with the burning of words, whether they are the ones that cling to the air or the ones resting on pages. When censorship begins, freedom ends.
Journalists, especially those working on high-profile cases, often face censorship even in places that promise freedom and especially in places that deny such freedom. We are controlling the annals of history when censorship is permitted to continue. Press laws only allow journalists to be the voice of a certain party and international human rights issues are often edited out of news cycles because they are too disturbing for viewers. Yet, if these issues aren’t discussed, they will continue. And sadly, they have continued because being bold enough to discuss them brings immediate censorship.
There will be a time when this will change.
Even the rippling fabric of time will stand still to hear our voices. Through our words, the words we write and the ones we speak, we’ll stall the people who censor our voices. It will be enough to draw attention and change will happen. It has to happen.
My life, my purpose and my hope are that one day everyone can speak their mind without fear that the word on the tip of their tongue will be frozen by a higher power or burned by the fires of a controlling society. Every word on paper and every sentence lingering in the air will not be censored by the masses and the millions for the few and the feeble.
I will not watch as a silent statue while the world tilts haphazardly. I will not linger with the forgotten voices that were censored beyond recognition, people who became stone statues because they were unsure of the words they were supposed to say. I will step out of the stone mold cast for me by society and forge a path committed to the liberation of opinions and ideas.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.