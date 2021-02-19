Step out of the mold and forge a path

Change, however, did not begin in the silent statues of the people who watched the world.

On pages in black and white, writers have stitched their thoughts into sentences. Whether they are beautiful or distorted, we read stories and articles that are powerful enough to move us. Change is born in a single mind, but it dies when the millions are not ready for it.

Our world is calling for change in every corner of the earth, but there is one particular voice that has been silenced for far too long. The voice of those speaking up against censorship, just by the very nature of what they are fighting for, is snuffed out.

We have grown to fear our words because they can be magnified and manipulated until we are suffering the consequences of perfectly valid opinions. If we fight back, we can be silenced. Sometimes, the term “freedom of speech” is just a phrase or falsehood. Our reality is bondage to a dialect that morphs to fit the opinions of the people we are talking to so that we can be accepted rather than an exception to rigid societal standards that tell us what we have to say.

Every dystopia begins with the burning of words, whether they are the ones that cling to the air or the ones resting on pages. When censorship begins, freedom ends.