Student projects showcased in Nebraska State Fair educational exhibits

At Howard, 66 second-grade students collected magazines during the 2019-20 school year to then roll up and glue together into a large craft project that is displayed at the fair.

Centura won a blue first-place ribbon, while Howard won a red second-place ribbon for their respective projects.

The educational exhibits also include book reports on trifold displays and brick art.

“They have to make something you would see in Nebraska out of Legos and it cannot be from a kit,” Harper said of the brick art exhibits. “Those are pretty cool. We have a Carhenge on display here.”

Harper said one item that was new to the educational exhibits last year was a “state float.” With this project, students picked a state to research, took a box and decorated it to tell people about the state.

“With these boxes, kids picked the state, did the research, started the boxes, went home for spring break and never went back,” she said. “But, with one teacher, the teacher told them to take their boxes home to work on over spring break, so they finished them and took them to her house.”

Harper said one project in the educational exhibits, “Warmth for Veterans,” benefits veterans as students will make something to give to them.