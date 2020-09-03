Student projects showcased in Nebraska State Fair educational exhibits

Nebraska students are able to showcase their projects as part of the educational exhibits at the Nebraska State Fair.
Judi Harper, education superintendent of the State Fair, said the educational exhibits, housed in the quilt room at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center this year, include essays, poems, short stories, penmanship, storyboards, 3D art and drawings.
Harper said students from schools as far west as Chase and Keith counties and as far east as Omaha have education exhibits displayed at the State Fair. The educational exhibits are not associated with 4-H.
Students did the projects both in their classrooms and on their own.
Harper said this year, more students completed them on their own due to COVID-19, which forced schools to go to online learning during spring.
She said there are also group art projects displayed as part of the educational exhibits at the Nebraska State Fair. Among these projects are a dollhouse made by three sisters and projects done by Centura Public Schools and Howard Elementary School in conjunction with Grand Island Clean Community System.
With the Centura project, according to information on the educational exhibit, 23 Centura Elementary students collected paper towel rolls that they then painted and compiled into a larger craft project.
At Howard, 66 second-grade students collected magazines during the 2019-20 school year to then roll up and glue together into a large craft project that is displayed at the fair.
Centura won a blue first-place ribbon, while Howard won a red second-place ribbon for their respective projects.
The educational exhibits also include book reports on trifold displays and brick art.
“They have to make something you would see in Nebraska out of Legos and it cannot be from a kit,” Harper said of the brick art exhibits. “Those are pretty cool. We have a Carhenge on display here.”
Harper said one item that was new to the educational exhibits last year was a “state float.” With this project, students picked a state to research, took a box and decorated it to tell people about the state.
“With these boxes, kids picked the state, did the research, started the boxes, went home for spring break and never went back,” she said. “But, with one teacher, the teacher told them to take their boxes home to work on over spring break, so they finished them and took them to her house.”
Harper said one project in the educational exhibits, “Warmth for Veterans,” benefits veterans as students will make something to give to them.
“They can either pick the veteran themselves to give it to or they leave it to the fair to give it to any veteran,” she said.
One new category this year is a COVID-19 category, Harper said, where students completed projects to highlight what they did, learned or felt about COVID-19 while being quarantined because of the pandemic.
She said the judging for this year’s educational exhibits had to be done virtually due to COVID-19.
“I went in with my camera and took some pictures of the exhibits,” she said. “We tried using Zoom and that was not working real well, so I said I would just photograph them. A lot of it was emailed to the judges. Some of it was judged in person, like the art, because they have to actually see it in person.”
Harper said the projects displayed in the educational exhibits will receive trophies, medals and T-shirts funded by the NEBRASKAland Foundation. Judges also select 20 to 30 entries to be displayed on the Friday closest to March 1 at the State Capitol in Lincoln.
“They have an awards ceremony in the Warner Chamber. The kids come down and their entries are on display,” she said. “They get certificates and there are speakers. The exhibits stay at the Capitol and are displayed in the rotunda for the statehood dinner the next day. It is quite an honor to get selected.”
Harper said the exhibits selected to be displayed at the Capitol also come back to the State Fair the following year to be displayed and recognized.
Any student interested in submitting their projects for the educational exhibits can do so by emailing statefaired@gmail.com. Harper said they do not need to show at a county fair prior and may just submit their projects directly to the State Fair.
