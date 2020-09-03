Student projects showcased in Nebraska State Fair educational exhibits

One new category this year is a COVID-19 category, Harper said, where students completed projects to highlight what they did, learned or felt about COVID-19 while being quarantined because of the pandemic.

She said the judging for this year’s educational exhibits had to be done virtually due to COVID-19.

“I went in with my camera and took some pictures of the exhibits,” she said. “We tried using Zoom and that was not working real well, so I said I would just photograph them. A lot of it was emailed to the judges. Some of it was judged in person, like the art, because they have to actually see it in person.”

Harper said the projects displayed in the educational exhibits will receive trophies, medals and T-shirts funded by the NEBRASKAland Foundation. Judges also select 20 to 30 entries to be displayed on the Friday closest to March 1 at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

“They have an awards ceremony in the Warner Chamber. The kids come down and their entries are on display,” she said. “They get certificates and there are speakers. The exhibits stay at the Capitol and are displayed in the rotunda for the statehood dinner the next day. It is quite an honor to get selected.”