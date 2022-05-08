Students compete in Nebraska National History Day Contest

LINCOLN — Nebraska National History Day hosted its 42nd annual state contest on Saturday, April 9.

Two hundred and forty-nine students from across Nebraska representing 37 schools presented research projects on topics related to this year’s theme, “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences.”

Awards were given to 54 middle and high school students from 18 schools. The award winners now have the opportunity to compete in the national contest, which will be offered virtually in June. Delegates from Nebraska can apply to have their entries included in showcases sponsored by prestigious institutions including the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the White House Historical Association. This year, the National History Day program will also host virtual field trips open to all students and teachers who are registered for the national contest.

During the awards ceremony, several qualifying entries also received special awards or honorable mentions given by the Nebraska Press Association Foundation, NEBRASKALand Foundation, Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Michael Berg Memorial Award (sponsored by a private individual), and the Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies.

Teachers also received recognition for their work with the program in their schools. Kim Henry from Loup City High School received the Senior Award. She will receive a $500 Patricia Behring Teacher Award through the National History Day program.

A trio of Henry’s students, Nicole Chilewski, Aleia Friesen and Allison Lone Elk, won a first-place award for their senior group documentary, “Vietnam Soldiers.”

Two other Loup City students, Olivia Fitzgerald and Eva Jaixen, earned a first-place award for their senior group website, “Iranian Hostage Crisis.” The website was named a Schwalb Center for Israel & Jewish Studies award winner.

Also earning a first-place award for Loup City was “1980 Summer Olympics,” an entry in the junior group documentary category. Students working on that project were Korbyn Oseka and Brogan Setlik.

“Dropping Atomic Bombs,” a senior group exhibit, earned a second-place award for Loup City students Austin Landers and Cole Lawson.

“Hawaiian Annexation,” entered by Thaddeus Harris and Elijah Solis of Loup City, took second place in the junior group documentary category.

Three projects earned NEBRASKALand Foundation honorable mention for Loup City High School.

Junior group website, “Standing Bear’s Trial: Debate for Native American Rights and the Impact of Diplomacy,” was created by Taylor Sikes and Aiden Curlo.

Another junior group website, “The Debate and Diplomacy of Indian Boarding Schools: Success, Failure and Consequences,” was creaated by Trinity Weekley and Jaymeson Gappa.

And “Nebraska Women’s Suffrage,” from Riley Obermiller and Natalie Wardyn, earned the award in senior group website.

Hastings High School students Cara Ansbach and Rebekah Evans earned a second-place award for their senior group documentary, “the Picasso Problem.” Their teacher is Ann Mays.

Chadron State College, Metropolitan Community College, Hastings College, Northeast Community College, Peru State College, Southeast Community College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney sponsor the seven district contests in February and March each year. The state contest and statewide program are funded in part by Humanities Nebraska, the D.F. Dillon Foundation and Nebraska Wesleyan University.