Students earn national honors with SkillsUSA

ATLANTA — A Grand Island student attending Northeast Community College in Norfolk and students from Aurora High School were among recent 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.

Tyler Earnest of Grand Island was awarded the college silver medal in Architectural Drafting.

Alexia Snyder of Aurora was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Customer Service. And Aurora High School Team T with members Sam Elge and Lucas Riley was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Audio-Radio Production.

More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.