Students honored at CCC-Columbus awards convocation

COLUMBUS — Special recognition awards were presented April 14 at the 2022 Student Recognition and Awards Convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.

One student in each academic program is honored with an Exceptional Student Award. Recipients must have completed at least 30 credit hours and are selected for their good academic standing; strong classroom performance, leadership and citizenship skills; and demonstrated excellence in their major area of study.

Keith Wasomi of Central City was honored by the music department.

Appreciation Awards

Appreciation awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2021-22academic year. Honored students were:

Ag Club. The Ag Club promotes increased student involvement in agricultural systems and works to educate and inform citizens on the importance of agriculture. Area students honored were: Kolbe Owens of Central City, Brett Downing of Dunning, Dalton Jerabek of Farwell, Luke Foland of Fullerton, Rylee Eschliman of Grand Island, Chase Bartling and Trevor Boruch of Osceola; Preston Gembica of Silver Creek, and Kaylei Kemper of St. Edward, community liaison.

P.A.S.S. (Peer Academic Support Services). P.A.S.S. consists of peer tutors, supplemental instructors, readers, scribes and note-takers who provide academic support for fellow students. Honored students included Alexis VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students earn 12 hours of college credit and have at least a 3.5 grade point average. Area members include: Mackenzy Nelson of Albion, Kathryn Chlopek of Fullerton, Brittany-Jo Hilgerl of Genoa, Kylie Hulme of Kearney, Jenessa Grooms and Jianna Grooms of Ord, Morgan Boldt of Riverdale, Jenna Cattau and Shaelyn Voss of Shelby, and Brianna Konwinski of Silver Creek.

Resident assistants. Resident assistants are responsible for modeling leadership and good behavior, fostering community involvement and providing guidance and support to other residents. One of the assistants was Morgan Boldt of Riverdale.

SkillsUSA. SkillsUSA is a national organization that trains secondary and post-secondary students in leadership and personal skills such as dependability, teamwork, communications and customer relations through competitions, development activities and service projects. Area members are Mack Nelson of Albion, Andrew Nichols of Grand Island, and Garrett Miller of Stromsburg.

Students 4 Sustainability. Students 4 Sustainability (S4S) empowers students to make sustainable changes in their lives through campus projects, local community efforts, and peer education. Area members are Elijah Swantkoski of Aurora; Baylie Brewer, William Gordon, treasurer, Ali Sue May, and Nyanyak Riek, secretary, all of Grand Island; and Justin Simmons, vice president, of Kearney.