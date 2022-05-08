Students honored at CCC-Grand Island Awards Convocation

Special recognition awards were presented to April 19 at the Central Community College-Grand Island Student Recognition and Award Ceremony.

The ceremony also recognized students enrolled at the Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington center and online.

Exceptional student awards

One student was honored in each academic program. Recipients must be on track to graduate with a degree or diploma at spring commencement, demonstrate a high degree of program ability, attain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above, and exemplify the college’s mission.

CAIRO: Chanel Osburn, business administration – Centers/Online.

COLUMBUS: Guy Loop, human services – Grand Island and Centers/Online.

FRANKLIN: Shannon Kibbee, medical assisting – Grand Island.

GILTNER: Alexandria Coats, business administration – Grand Island.

GRAND ISLAND: Timmy Bell, information technology – Grand Island; Lori Bruha, business technology – Grand Island; Josee Brunk, associate of arts degree – Grand Island; Julio Correal, associate of sciences transfer – Grand Island; Wes McIntosh, information technology – Centers/Online; Andrew Nichols, welding technology – Grand Island; and Hailey Plautz, criminal justice – Grand Island.

HARVARD: Danita Smith, associate degree nursing – Grand Island.

HASTINGS: Lainey Streff, medical laboratory technology – Grand Island, and Katrina Tubbs, practical nursing diploma – Grand Island.

HICKMAN: Kara Harms, health information management services – Grand Island.

KEARNEY: Selena Beard, practical nursing diploma – Centers/Online; Frederick Bochmann, advanced manufacturing design technology diploma – Centers/Online; Ashleigh Darby, pharmacy technician – Grand Island; Kathy Hunt, associate degree nursing – Centers/Online; Kristina Karsten, occupational therapy assistant – Grand Island; and Chelsea Smith, criminal justice – Centers/Online.

LEXINGTON: Mayra Hernandez, business technology – Centers/Online, and Jennifer Lainez Rivas, associate of arts degree – Centers/Online.

OSCEOLA: Travis Garner, electrical technology – Grand Island.

SHELTON: Katherine Fields, early childhood education – Centers/Online, and Sindi Ramos, accounting – Grand Island.

ST. PAUL: Dennis Jameson, accounting – Centers/Online.

STROMSBURG: Reggie Rafert, paramedicine – Grand Island.

WOOD RIVER: Tiffany Karre, early childhood education – Grand Island.

Service awards

Service awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year. Honored students were:

Alpha Delta Nu. The Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society recognizes the academic excellence of students and encourages the pursuit of advanced degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a lifelong professional responsibility. Students honored were Tierra Snyder of Beatrice, secretary; Sabrina Sumsion of Central City, president; and Crystal Lee of Hastings, vice president.

Campus Crusade for Christ. The Campus Crusade for Christ is an interdenominational ministry committed to bringing the gospel of Jesus Christ to all students. Honored students were Baylie Brewer, vice president, and Edgar Flores, president, both of Grand Island.

Criminal Justice Student Association. The Criminal Justice Student Association strives to develop leadership, cultivate fellowship, engage in community service, and provide members with educational and networking opportunities in all areas of the criminal justice field, including law enforcement, courts, and corrections. Grand Island students honored were Naomi Parra, vice president and secretary, and Hailey Plautz, president and treasurer.

FOCUS. FOCUS works to promote diversity and harmony at CCC through sponsorship of student activities, participation in student recruitment and outreach events, and fundraising for program and student projects. Honored students were Rosario Terrazas of Doniphan, co-college service chair; and Gadiel Aguilar and Kimberly Raymundo, community chairs; Moises Flores, co-college service chair; Andrea Leon and Carlos Marquez, conference chairs; and Bryan Lopez and Samii Ponce, fundraising chairs, all of Grand Island.

National Society of Leadership and Success (Sigma Alpha Pi). The National Society of Leadership and Success helps students discover and attain their goals. It offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where students help one another succeed and create positive change. Students honored were Gadiel Aguilar Barrios, publicity chair, and Hailey Plautz, vice president, both of Grand Island; and Hope Huerta, president, and Austin Stevens, secretary, both of Kearney.

Phi Theta Kappa. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Officers were: Alexander VanNatta of Grand Island, president; Wendy Castillo, vice president of scholarship; Austen Stevens, vice president of leadership; and Macie Whalen, vice president of public relations, all of Kearney; and Jack Simpson of Taylor, vice president of service.

Student Activities Advisory Committee. The Student Activities Advisory Committee plans special and social events for the campus and serves as a platform for student ideas, concerns and suggestions. Ali May and Jerson Sorto of Grand Island served as co-presidents.

Student Occupational Therapy Association. The Student Occupational Therapy Association is a student-driven club that focuses on service to promote the value of occupational therapy and support the community, fundraising to promote the means to enhance the educational experience and socializing to encourage fellowship outside the classroom. Officers were: Katrina Gomez of Chapman, vice president; Jacey Eberle of Clarks, president; Jaycee Ternus and Katelyn Rockford, co-historians, both of Columbus; Jordan Brown, secretary, and Maricela Navarrete, co-treasurer, both of Hastings; Brittany Reiss of Kearney, co-treasurer; and Avery Mazour of Lawrence, campus representative.

Student Veterans Association. The Student Veterans Association-Grand Island Chapter advocates for veterans and service members at CCC and beyond. It also works to create a network of students to provide and enhance professional and leadership development. Officers were: Elijah Swantkoski of Aurora, president; Jeremiah Daugherty of Broken Bow, treasurer; Amber Ruttman of Grand Island, secretary; and Morgan Burr of Kearney, vice president.

Students 4 Sustainability. Students 4 Sustainability works to exemplify CCC’s sustainability initiatives, interest students in choosing sustainability as a career, develop leadership, cultivate fellowship and promote volunteerism through community service activities. Officers were Lily Rosberg of Columbus, president. William Gordon, treasurer, and Nyanyak Riek, secretary, both of Grand Island; and Justin Simmons of Kearney, vice president.

TRiO. Through TRiO, students can develop their self-confidence and enhance their potential for academic and career success through leadership and social activities and support networks. Abigail Curfman of Central City was president and Jessica Trejo of Aurora was vice president.