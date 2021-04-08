The show must go on

No pandemic can stop Grand Island Senior High fine arts students from doing what they love. Each year GISH puts on a musical that impresses the audience and leaves them wanting more. They have produced musicals from “The Little Mermaid” all the way to “Mamma Mia!”

This year, COVID-19 caused GISH’s musical to be up in the air, not knowing if the school would be able to have a musical. Most gave up and just faced the fact that GISH would not have a musical. Others did not take “no” for an answer. Seniors Jackson Kissler, Emaline Bockoven and Abigail Vajgrt worked together with the GISH fine arts staff to write their own musical so the students could have a musical this year.

“The Musical Showcase” is about a teenage couple who have applied to the same two colleges. The girlfriend (Harper) was accepted into both schools while the boyfriend (Oliver) only was accepted by one of the schools. The plot then proceeds to follow Harper through her journey of choosing which school she thinks is best for her and deciding whether her relationship is worth keeping after high school.

The senior directors mentioned what inspired them to create this musical. They said, “We were all inspired by the period of our lives we’re going through, and how as seniors we need to make difficult decisions that will ultimately be for the best.”