Six-year-old Madelyn Sloan’s eyes lit up as she greeted Riverside Lodge residents during a window walk Wednesday afternoon.
“Have a good day,” Madelyn told the residents as she held up a sign reading the same.
Madelyn said she enjoyed seeing the residents, showing them her sign and waving at them outside their windows.
They all seemed happy to see her and she was happy to see their smiles.
Kaleigh Hinrichs, a staff member at Third City Christian Church, said 18 kids and six church staff members participated in the window walk. They split into three groups and made their way around the retirement community to visit residents with handmade signs.
Madelyn said her teacher made her sign, but she and her fellow Kids Quest members made a number of the signs prior to the window walk.
Cathy Roark, life enrichment director at Riverside, said the residents had a “good day.”
“We missed the presence of children the last few months, so this is wonderful. This just lifts their (residents’) spirits up,” Roark said. “Anything anyone can do to make their day just a little bit better is great; it only takes a moment to make their day.”
She said she expected the positivity would remain throughout the day among the residents after seeing the youths create a positive atmosphere at Riverside Lodge.
Hinrichs said Kids Quest wanted to give back to the community and thought a window walk at Riverside Lodge was a good idea.
“It was nice to see everybody happy and show them that we care about them from a distance,” she said. “We get to see our kids make an impact and see other kids happy, which is awesome to see. I like seeing everybody waving and having a good time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.