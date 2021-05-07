To the Class of 2021 ...

Today, I write this letter to the Graduating Class of 2021, to rejoice on our accomplishments for which we have been working so hard. Starting out as small children with aspirations to become an astronaut or police officer, we have now developed these huge life goals to travel the world and make our mark. The suspense of turning our dreams into a reality is over.

Our time is here.

Nobody said high school was easy, but we managed. We got through it all. All the silly breakups, the all-nighters we pulled, the ACT and its long hours of preparation, the “dog eating our homework,” all of it.

You learn a lot in school. And though you probably won’t use all of the knowledge you acquire, you will most certainly use every single skill you find throughout your 12-year journey.

The most useful is being a piece of something bigger than yourself. A community. A team. A small group of close friends that love each other.

These times of fellowship are about to become memories. As sad as that may be, it’s a good thing. Who wants to be in high school forever?

The world’s bigger than you think. There’s so much more than frosted mountains and foaming seas. There are billions of complicated, messy, beautiful people on its face.