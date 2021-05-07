To the Class of 2021 ...

Today, I write this letter to the Graduating Class of 2021, to rejoice on our accomplishments for which we have been working so hard. Starting out as small children with aspirations to become an astronaut or police officer, we have now developed these huge life goals to travel the world and make our mark. The suspense of turning our dreams into a reality is over.
Our time is here.
Nobody said high school was easy, but we managed. We got through it all. All the silly breakups, the all-nighters we pulled, the ACT and its long hours of preparation, the “dog eating our homework,” all of it.
You learn a lot in school. And though you probably won’t use all of the knowledge you acquire, you will most certainly use every single skill you find throughout your 12-year journey.
The most useful is being a piece of something bigger than yourself. A community. A team. A small group of close friends that love each other.
These times of fellowship are about to become memories. As sad as that may be, it’s a good thing. Who wants to be in high school forever?
The world’s bigger than you think. There’s so much more than frosted mountains and foaming seas. There are billions of complicated, messy, beautiful people on its face.
Everyone always calls graduation a “change” or “moving on” or an “ending.” I don’t like these descriptions at all. Not one bit. Those words forget just how precious your community is. For example, when you see one of your relatives you haven’t seen in a while they don’t say, “You’ve changed.” They say, “You’ve grown,” and then they freak out about it.
Graduation is growing.
Drastic growth, but in a good way. You’re an adult now, and adulting is hard. So take it slow. Don’t run before you can walk.
As scary as adulting is, it is a part of life that molds us into the person we soon will become. There is no running from that. But all I can say is, life passes by faster than you think. One minute you’re learning how to walk and the next minute you’re asking for a loan on your first house.
During the pandemic, many people saw quarantine as a pause on their life. Many didn’t know what would happen once quarantine ended. What people didn’t realize was, life moves on.
The world doesn’t revolve around one’s self. Each person is part of a community and as a community we grow together.
Now the community we’ve grown in and known for the past 12 years is changing. All the things we learned, moments we shared and everything we experienced together is now just a memory. We will all go our separate ways and some of us may never see each other again, while others will cherish and hold onto their friendships for as long as they can.
Whether you stay in touch with these people or not, you met them for a reason. Whether that reason was important or not, it definitely was relevant.
One day, when you’re all old and grown, you will look back on high school and smile.
You’ll smile because you will have a delighted, warm feeling when remembering how high school was your stepping stone to your path of growth.
No matter what happens, it all started here and we all got through it and did it together.
We just need to all find our own corner of the sky.
Brianna Sanchez is a senior (and soon-to-be graduate) at Grand Island Senior High.