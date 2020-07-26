LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded the Hall County Farm Bureau Scholarship to Trey Schulz of Cairo.
“While attending college, I plan to continue to help on our family farm and learn the business,” Schulz said. “Agriculture will always be an active part of my life, and I am thankful to receive this scholarship.”
Schulz graduated from Centura High School and will attend Hastings Central Community College, majoring in diesel mechanics. After college, he plans to pursue a job with an agricultural equipment company.
“Hall County Farm Bureau is proud to support the next generation of farmers and ranchers through this scholarship. We wish Trey all the best in school and look forward to the contributions he makes to Nebraska agriculture,” said Kristin Klein, president of Hall County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
The Hall County Farm Bureau Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding Hall County student pursuing a course of study and career related to agriculture in Nebraska.
