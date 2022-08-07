University of Nebraska at Kearney confers degrees during summer commencement

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted its summer commencement Friday, Aug. 5, at the Health and Sports Center on campus.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen conferred degrees for 217 graduate and undergraduate students during the ceremony. Former UNK Dean of the Library Janet Stoeger Wilke delivered the commencement address.

A Centura Public Schools graduate and first-generation college student, Wilke earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Chadron State College, followed by a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She worked at Doane College in Crete and Wichita State University before joining Kearney State College in 1988 as a reference librarian.

Wilke held a variety of positions during her 34-year career at UNK, including curriculum librarian, associate dean and interim dean of Calvin T. Ryan Library from 2003-04 and 2006-07. She was named dean of the library in March 2007 and continued to serve in that role until her retirement on June 30.

Among her many accomplishments, Wilke partnered with the Division of Student Affairs to develop the Learning Commons inside the library, expanded access to online resources for UNK students and faculty, initiated the digital repository, which provides worldwide access to scholarly and creative work produced at UNK, and supported growth of the university archives and special collections. She also played a key part in the development of the Open Educational Resources initiative, which promotes the use of free and reduced-cost learning materials at UNK.

Wilke received the Distinguished Service Award from the Nebraska Library Association in 2013.

Student speaker was Taylor Bunde, of Hastings, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing and information technology education.

A regular on the dean’s list, Bunde was involved in Circle K International, the Secondary Educators’ Club, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Junior Achievement, UNK’s Center for Economic Education and the Phi Eta Sigma honor society. She completed her student teaching at Gibbon Public Schools and served as a paraprofessional for the Kearney Community Learning Center from August 2020 to May 2022.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Central Nebraska graduates include:

ALBION: Heather Hudson, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8

AMHERST: Riley Thomsen, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science

AURORA: Alena Carlson, Bachelor of Science, Recreation, Outdoor, Event Management; and Stacy Groetzinger, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction

CAIRO: Brianna Deines, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12

CENTRAL CITY: Aaron Vencill, Master of Athletic Training, Athletic Training

DONIPHAN: Alexander Hollister, Master of Arts, English; and Tausha Jones, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8

ELBA: Joseph Morrow, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling

GILTNER: Mandy Humphrey, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science, Magna Cum Laude

GRAND ISLAND: Uriel Anchondo, Bachelor of Science, Applied Computer Science, Summa Cum Laude; Grace Bartling, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Cassandra Casares, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Madison Levander, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Ethan Moseman, Master of Science in Education, STEM Education; and Katrina Moseman, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction

HASTINGS: Taylor Bunde, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Business, Marketing, & Information Technology Education, Summa Cum Laude; and Amber Schultz, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8

HENDERSON: Tara Swartzendruber, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Summa Cum Laude

KEARNEY: Mackenzie Burnham, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education Exercise Science; Claire Choplin, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Shantel Daake, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education; Allyson Ferguson, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling Secondary; Dalton Gleason, Master of Arts in Education, General Kinesiology & Sport Sciences Education; Elizabeth Haarberg, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Tricia Kreutzer, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Drew Morrow, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Honorable Mention; Matthew Oliphant, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Nadia Pinon, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Derek Rusher, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12; Jessica Vanderburg, Bachelor of Arts, Studio Art; Zackary Wayman, Master of Arts, History; Jonathan Wentz, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Seth Wieduwilt, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Hunter Willis, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Alexander Woodside, Master of Arts in Education, Music Education

LOUP CITY: Camille Badura, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education

ORD: Jessica Gutierrez, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling Secondary

PHILLIPS: McClain Botsford, Master of Arts in Education, Reading PK-12; and Rylee Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude

PLEASANTON: Nathan Lightle, Education Specialist, School Superintendent

RAVENNA: Connor Beranek, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education Master Teacher; Joshua Deines, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education Master Teacher; and Samantha Wetzel, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

SILVER CREEK: McKenzie Cuba, Education Specialist, Counseling Education

ST. EDWARD: Shonda Shanle, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science

STROMSBURG: Carrie Bauers, Master of Science in Education, STEM Education

WOOD RIVER: Audrianna Earnest, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, Honorable Mention