University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season Sept. 8

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State.
In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in downtown Kearney.
Other scheduled performances include the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Oct. 1, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Oct. 22, and the UNK Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29.
Show themes for the 2022 season include music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are Ming Li Goldston of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and Sadie Uhing of Hartington.
Members of the 2022 UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band from Central Nebraska include:
AURORA: Tyler Miller
BROKEN BOW: Cameron Grafel
CENTRAL CITY: Bailey Manhart
COMSTOCK: Jessica Bruha
GRAND ISLAND: Trevon Buchanan, Jaden Cameron, Abigail Casarez, Noah Foley, Brandon Hollister, Taylor Mues and Aryanna Warner
HASTINGS: Shannon Armstrong, Courtney Beave, Tyler Clay, Breanna Groves and Ashley Hein
HENDERSON: Madison Miller and Karla Traudt
KEARNEY: Josue Aguilar, Megan Ashman, Elizabeth Daily, Ashleigh Doremus, Mychaela Fegter, Hailey Fuqua, Daniel McCarty, Jacob Obrecht, Jacob Solomon, Jacob Temme Lily Wheeler, Kayla Wolfe and Alana Zimbelman
KENESAW: Emma Schroeder
LOUP CITY: Cameron Russell
MARQUETTE: Olivia Janssen
MINDEN: Olivia Sheldon
RAVENNA: Ryan Johnson
ROCKVILLE: Lilly Skaggs
SHELBY: Connor Morrison
SHELTON: Matt Puhalla