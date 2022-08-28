University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season Sept. 8

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Oct. 1, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Oct. 22, and the UNK Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29.

Show themes for the 2022 season include music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are Ming Li Goldston of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and Sadie Uhing of Hartington.

Members of the 2022 UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band from Central Nebraska include:

AURORA: Tyler Miller

BROKEN BOW: Cameron Grafel

CENTRAL CITY: Bailey Manhart

COMSTOCK: Jessica Bruha

GRAND ISLAND: Trevon Buchanan, Jaden Cameron, Abigail Casarez, Noah Foley, Brandon Hollister, Taylor Mues and Aryanna Warner

HASTINGS: Shannon Armstrong, Courtney Beave, Tyler Clay, Breanna Groves and Ashley Hein

HENDERSON: Madison Miller and Karla Traudt

KEARNEY: Josue Aguilar, Megan Ashman, Elizabeth Daily, Ashleigh Doremus, Mychaela Fegter, Hailey Fuqua, Daniel McCarty, Jacob Obrecht, Jacob Solomon, Jacob Temme Lily Wheeler, Kayla Wolfe and Alana Zimbelman

KENESAW: Emma Schroeder

LOUP CITY: Cameron Russell

MARQUETTE: Olivia Janssen

MINDEN: Olivia Sheldon

RAVENNA: Ryan Johnson

ROCKVILLE: Lilly Skaggs

SHELBY: Connor Morrison

SHELTON: Matt Puhalla