University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble announces members, fall concert dates

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble has announced its fall 2022 members and concert dates.

The 49-member group will perform 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and Dec. 1 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The group performs on campus and across the region, including an annual spring tour. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.

Area ensemble members include:

Flute/piccolo: Courtney Beave of Hastings, music performance

Oboe: Lydia Hoss of Kearney, supply chain management

Clarinet: Mali Xayarath of Grand Island, music education; Maddison Barrientez of Hastings, history education; and Mychaela Fegter of Kearney, music education

Alto saxophone: Bailey Manhart of Central City, music education; and Alana Zimbelman of Kearney, music education

Tenor saxophone: Tyler Miller of Aurora, health sciences-chiropractic; and Emma Schroeder of Kenesaw, music education

Horn: Cameron Grafel of Broken Bow, music education; and Jacob Solomon of Kearney, music education

Trumpet: Abraham Lopez of Grand Island, music education; Mekenzie Miller of Hastings, music performance; Daniel McCarty of Kearney, music education; and Ryan Johnson of Ravenna, music education

Trombone: Aryanna Warner of Grand Island, math education; Bailey Miska, music education, and Jacob Temme, music education, both of Kearney.

Percussion: Shannon Armstrong of Hastings, music education; Jacob Obrecht of Kearney, music education; Cameron Russell of Loup City, music education and music business; and Connor Morrison of Shelby music education