University of Nebraska at Omaha awards degrees to more than 1,000 fall graduates

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha honored its fall 2022 graduates during two ceremonies on Dec. 16.

Included in those 1,093 graduates were 831 undergraduate degree recipients, 330 first-generation students, 295 master’s degree recipients and 11 doctoral degree recipients. Graduates were from 28 states and 19 countries.

Central Nebraska students earning degrees were:

ALBION: Emily Olson, Master of Business Administration

AURORA: Lexie Faber, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude; Derrick Flores, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Paige Vinkenberg, Master of Business Administration

CAIRO: Adel Elbendary, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

CENTRAL CITY: Jonathan Dockweiler, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude; Amy Gathje, Master of Arts

FULLERTON: Tia Joet Farling, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice

GENOA: Kelsey Christensen, Bachelor of Science in Education

GRAND ISLAND: Justin Fay, Master of Science; Lizeth Fraire, Master of Public Administration and Master of Social Work Dual Degree; Ivonne Guzman, Bachelor of Science in Social Work, cum laude; Bailey Hoins, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Brandeis Jensen, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts; Joseph Mueller, Bachelor of Science; Briana Pfeifer, Master of Social Work; Alejandro Rendon, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Megan Woods, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude

HASTINGS: Nolan Barry, Bachelor of Science in Education, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Nicholas Bohlen, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity; Isaiah Brant, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Lance Lindstrom, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, summa cum laude; Chandice Rogers, Bachelor of Arts;

KEARNEY: Chloe Bauer, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Claire Bean, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude; Zachary Betzold, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Matthew Larson, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies