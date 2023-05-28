Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha celebrated its newest alumni as graduates received their degrees at the May 2023 commencement ceremonies.

Degrees were conferred to graduates in two ceremonies on Friday, May 19, at UNO’s Baxter Arena. UNO Chancellor Joanne Li presided over both ceremonies.

More than 1,800 students completed their academic journey at UNO. The university’s Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies will celebrate the accomplishments of 1,656 students, including 176 students who expect to graduate in August. Students graduating in August 2023 have the option to participate in either May or December 2023 ceremonies.

Area students earning degrees include:

AURORA: Jordan Stevenson, Bachelor of Science in Aviation, magna cum laude; Makayla Eberly, Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude; Maya R. Nachtigal, Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude

BROKEN BOW: Lauren VanLaningham, Bachelor of Science in Education, magna cum laude; Stephanie Grunke, Master of Science

BURWELL: Ryan Dawe, Bachelor of Science in Education

CAIRO: Elayna Holcomb, Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude

CLARKS: Jessie Wemhoff, Bachelor of Science in Education, cum laude

GRAND ISLAND: Alexia Schulte, Bachelor of Science in Communication, summa cum laude; Craig Lewandowski, Bachelor of Science in Education, magna cum laude; Daniel Bolanos, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Grant Cole, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Harrison Webb, Master of Business Administration; Katelyn Douglass, Bachelor of Science; Luis Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Luis Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Madison Lane, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Redmond Reed, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity; Stephanie Huntwork, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Tyler Hansen, Master of Business Administration

HASTINGS: Austin Seamann, Master of Science; Beatriz Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Dylan Lemke, Bachelor of Science in Social Work, magna cum laude; Jessica Ramirez, Bachelor of Science in Gerontology; Kelly Nguyen, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Samuel Wibbels, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude

KEARNEY: Alexsis Tvrdy, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Dustin Bellinger, Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems, Certificate; Jacob Larsen, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Jerelyn Snyder, Master of Business Administration; Kendall Weisdorfer, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Nicole Hansen, Master of Science; Nicole West, Master of Social Work; Sheri Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Tori Williamson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude

KENESAW: Hannah Parks, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

ST. PAUL: Sophia Sack, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice, magna cum laude

SPALDING: Emily Asche, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Katharyn Proskocil, Master of Social Work