LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,700-plus degrees during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.

The graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.

The Bob Devaney Sports Center hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees May 19; Memorial Stadium hosted a ceremony for undergraduates and the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a ceremony for law graduates on May 20.

Chancellor Ronnie Green, who plans to retire at the end of June, delivered the keynote addresses during the graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies.

JoAnn Martin, former CEO of Ameritas and longtime university supporter, posthumously received the 2023 Nebraska Builder Award during the undergraduate ceremony. Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor and former U.S. senator for Nebraska, received an honorary Doctor of Law during the ceremony. Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie F. Stacy spoke to the law graduates.

Area students earning degrees include:

ALBION: Ethan Dozler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with high distinction; Nicole Hardwick, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education; Kelsey Thompson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

ALDA: Dulce Garcia, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction.

AURORA: Caleb Badura, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Jayden Herzberg, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy; Hailey Holliday, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Elizabeth Hunter, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Nathan Muilenburg, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Peyton Ott, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Steven Spotanski, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Colin Thieszen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction.

BENEDICT: Trevor Clark, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Camron Watson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

BRADSHAW: Lane Huebert, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

BROKEN BOW: Alyssa Cyboron, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Drew Drake, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Joshua Harvey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Gracie Williams, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Griffin Wright, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

BURWELL: Emma Hoffschneider, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication with highest distinction, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with highest distinction; Weston Svoboda, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with distinction.

CAIRO: Macy Ann Baldwin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Dawson Caspersen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Samantha Sokol, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Lara Swerczek, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.

CENTRAL CITY: Trinity Blase, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Morgan Twiss, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Rylie Young, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

CLARKS: Garrett Sharman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

DANNEBROG: Samantha Simdorn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

DONIPHAN: Kelton Baxter, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Madelyn Fitch, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Braeden Mlinar, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Caleb Schuppan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

FULLERTON: Jaxon Kramer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; James Wetovick, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with high distinction.

GENOA: Dylan Loewe, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kelsey Swantek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

GRAND ISLAND (A-F): Megan Anderson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Cynthia Borgheiinck, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences. Tyson Burt, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Amy Carlson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kaitlyn Castañeda, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Heidi Cooper, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Isabella Dickenson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction; Taryn Dimmitt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Gabby Escalante Manzano, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Sheyla Cervantes, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jarod Fox, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lauren Frankforter, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.

GRAND ISLAND (G-K): Megan Garcia, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Vanessa Gonzalez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Emmaline Goodman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Cody Griess, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Cameron Hagedorn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Isaac Hansen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with high distinction; Alena Hernandez, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Abigail Hornady, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction; Abigail Javier-Paxtle, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Taylor Jenkins, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Hope Jensen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Maggie Keslar, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Zachary Kneale, College of Law, Juris Doctor with distinction; Peyton Kort, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

GRAND ISLAND (L-R): Gabrielle Lockard, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Phoenixx Lowman-Carroll, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Jenna Lowry, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Idaly Lucas, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Enid Martinez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Gladys Martinez Cruz, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Katelin O’Connor, College of Law, Juris Doctor with high distinction; Jayden Palik, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Osvaldo Palma Vargas, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Kya Pass, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Dominic Pfeifer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Tyler Pikop, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Marcos Ramirez, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Leavitt Reno, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Tyler Rinkol, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

GRAND ISLAND (S-Z): Brian Sanchez Dominguez, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Bryce Sealock, College of Law, Juris Doctor with distinction; Paul Smith, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Kylee Sodomka, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction; Blake Steinke, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with high distinction; Carolina Thompson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Celeste Thompson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Molli Turek, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Dalton Vieth, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Mitchell Vitera, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Isabelle Vlach, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Stacy Wells, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with high distinction; Keyin Wentling, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Camryn Wiegert, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Wiemers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.

HASTINGS (A-M): Emily Beave, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Willard Burnett, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science; Jaden Carlson, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Libbie DeBusk, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Adolfo Diaz-Vargas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Madison Douglas, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Bailey Guenin, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Joshua Hansen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Nathanael Hunter, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Kendal Jones, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Gretchen Kelly, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Alfred King, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Katherine Landgren, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Ethan Lang, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Alexa Mitcham, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.

HASTINGS (N-Z): Cassie Perry, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Luke Rodriguez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Samuelson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kaitlyn Sanchez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Nathan Starr, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Plant and Landscape Systems; Amelia Stoner, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Nicholas Theoharis, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction; Ryker Van Brocklin, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with high distinction; Lexi Vertin, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Angela Nguyen Vu, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction; Annie Wu, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

HENDERSON: Reid Huebert, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

JUNIATA: Hundter Biede, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management, Master of Science; Luke Krabel, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with high distinction; Jared Prevette, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

KEARNEY (A-K): Joseph Arram, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Brooke Eschenbrenner, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Kealey Franzen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Stephanie Gallaway, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Kollin Goff, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Zoe Graham, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Jeremiah Hagemann, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emily Hansen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Logan Harter, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Gabriel Heins, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Ellie Hobelman, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Deborah Huryta, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Halle Janke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Kacee Kaufman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts; Christopher Kingsley, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; Addison Kinnaman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Tanner Kirchhoff, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Makenzie Kollars, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Madisyn Krause, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Bethany Krull, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with distinction.

KEARNEY (L-Z): Joslyn Loewenstein, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Joshua Long, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; MaKayla Love, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Carsyn Manary, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Anna McBride, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Ashton Mehlin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Erin Pearson, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Makenna Peters, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Eli Richter, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Stephen Rodgers, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Hannah Speicher, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kaleb Strawhecker, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Nana Tenkorang, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Evan Young, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

KENESAW: Ryan Denkert, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Walker Ruh, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Hannah Schnitzler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Miranda Stade, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

LITCHFIELD: Trey Nelson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

MARQUETTE: Benjamin Janssen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology with high distinction.

MINDEN: Leah Boudreau, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with distinction; Cayley Carpenter, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Ryleigh Hanson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Emma Rutt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.

NORTH LOUP: Clayton Shoemaker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Haley Witthuhn, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction.

ORD: Macee Alexander, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Katie Fischer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Lydia Hill, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

OSCEOLA: Benjamin Lohrman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Sydney Sterup, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

PALMER: Chad Samuelson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

PHILLIPS: Lauren Eihusen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Katie Soto, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.

PLEASANTON: Cooper Dixon, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Samantha Phillips, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.

POLK: Emily McNaught, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.

RAVENNA: Quentin Bock, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with distinction; Jordyn Fiddelke, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Addison Muhlbach, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; McKenna Schmidt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

ROCKVILLE: Tate Trumler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.

ST. EDWARD: Roy Cumming, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology; Emma Ketelsen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.

ST. PAUL: Sierra Smith, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.

SHELBY: Brenna Houdersheldt, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts with high distinction; Jenna Nekl, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.

SHELTON: Luryn Hendrickson, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with highest distinction.

SPALDING: Nicholas Carraher, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction; Grant Marisch, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.

STROMSBURG: Ethan Peterson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

TRUMBULL: Katherine Askey, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.